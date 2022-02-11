APRILIA 2022 “APRILIA RACERS DAYS” TRACK PROGRAM DATES ANNOUNCED

COVERING PREMIERE CIRCUITS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA, APRILIA RACERS DAYS BRINGS PREMIUM MOTORCYCLE EXPERIENCE TO THE TRACK, MADE POSSIBLE WITH INDUSTRY LEADING TECHNICAL PARTNERSHIPS FROM PIRELLI, DAINESE, AND AGV

CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS WILL INCLUDE VIP MAX BIAGGI APRILIA RACING EXPERIENCE, LIMITED TO ADVANCED LEVEL APRILIA OWNERS. SELECT ROUNDS WILL OFFER APRILIA RACING SCHOOL INSTRUCTION OPEN TO ALL BRANDS AND SKILL LEVELS

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11, 2022 – Aprilia USA has announced the 2022 dates for the celebrate Aprilia Racers Days, track day program. The unique activity brings leading industry partners to the track, allowing customers to experience not only the latest Aprilia motorcycle models on track, but also the latest protection equipment from Dainese and AGV, and performance tires from Pirelli.

Hosted at 7 circuits across North America, Aprilia Racers Days continues to grow an enthusiastic community of track riders, with rider coaching for all group levels, as well as the inclusion of photography and complimentary lunch. Each activity will include the complete street range from Aprilia; RSV4 Factory, RSV4, Tuono V4 Factory, Tuono V4, RS 660, Tuono 660 and Tuono 660 Factory models.

To launch the activity following North America’s biggest motorcycle race weekend in Austin, World Champion Max Biaggi will host a VIP Experience, exclusively for Aprilia owners, with advanced riding skills. Participants will have the unique opportunity to spend the day on-track with Max Biaggi, with access to dedicated garage and classroom, focusing on techniques to improve riding ability and race craft. The experience will include Aprilia Racing MotoGP apparel package, a commerative gift signed by Max, an intimate dinner event, as well as the benefits of the track day activity included in price. The activity will be limited to 5 participants.

Hosted at select activities will be the Aprilia Racing School. With Aprilia’s dedicated race instruction program, riders of all skill levels will have professional coaching support to bring their performance to the next level. Students riding all marques are welcome to participate, and will receive dedicated track instruction in a private environment, covering a variety of elements, from body position, mental focus, to the performance of your machine, in order to make you a safer, more capable, and faster rider on track.

EVENT DETAILS

Circuit of the Americas

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX

Max Biaggi Aprilia Racing Experience available

Virginia International Raceway (South Course)

Monday, May 23, 2022

1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton, VA

*Following MotoAmerica Weekend

The Ridge Motorsports Park

Monday, June 27, 2022

1060 W Eells Hill Rd, Shelton, WA

*Following MotoAmerica Weekend

Aprilia Racing School available

Laguna Seca

Monday, July 18, 2022

1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA

Aprilia Racing School available

Autobahn Country Club Chicago

Monday, August 8, 2022

3795 Centerpoint Way, Joliet, IL 60436

New Jersey Motorsports Park

Monday, September 12, 2022

8000 Dividing Creek Rd, Millville, NJ 08332

*Following MotoAmerica Weekend

Aprilia Racing School Available

Buttonwillow Raceway Park

Monday, October 17, 2022

24551 Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

For More Information: http://www.aprilia.com/

Tickets Available at: https://www.aprilia.com/us_EN/aprilia-racers-days/

Aprilia Racers Days events will be supported directly by Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists, as well as partners Pirelli, Dainese and AGV to offer the best on-track experience with expert advice, performance and protection. The cost of participation in the events will not only qualify for an incredible track day experience with your existing motorcycle, but also include a VIP Aprilia Racers Days package, with ability to demo a new Aprilia for one of the track day sessions, equipped with Pirelli performance tires. Additionally, activities will include coaching, event photography, and an included lunch. Attendees will also have the ability to be measured for a custom suit from Dainese and try out the latest track suits as well as helmets from AGV.

ABOUT APRILIA RACERS DAYS PARTNERS

Using its 17 years as the Official Tire Supplier to the FIM Superbike World Championship, Pirelli developed the DIABLO ROSSO™ CORSA II, an innovative new tire derived from racing and designed for use on the road and track. DIABLO ROSSO™ CORSA II is the first-ever Pirelli motorcycle tire that uses two compounds applied in three zones on the front tire and three compounds applied at five zones on the rear, creating an aggressive combination. Innovative profiles, a new structure and a new tread design allow every rider to follow their leanings.

For each of the events, the latest sport-oriented technical apparel and helmets will be showcased by Dainese and AGV, the leader in protection for moto and dynamic sports, which joined Aprilia Racers Days in 2019 as the Official Safety Sponsor. The natural synergy between these two Italian brands – both known for premium products and innovation – brings a new level of excitement to every event.

At each stop along the tour, Dainese will have a Custom Works master tailor available for fittings and consultations, on how you can have Dainese build you a garment that will be your own piece of motorcycling history. Professionals from Dainese’s Retail Stores will be on hand with a demo fleet of D-Air equipped suit,s for both men and women, to try on and test on track. There will also be AGV helmets Pista GP RR and K6 for participants to try on and experience why most of the top riders in world class racing turn to AGV as their helmet of choice.

ABOUT PIRELLI

Pirelli was founded in Milan in 1872 and today stands as a global brand known for its cutting edge technology, high-end production excellence and passion for innovation that draws heavily on its Italian roots. With around 30,000 employees, Pirelli is a major player in the tire industry and the only global player focused solely on the consumer tire market, which includes tires for cars, motorcycles and bicycles. In particular, Pirelli is a global leader in the production of racing and high performance motorcycle tires both for on and off road applications. Pirelli has a long link with motorsport and the multitude of successes include a record of seventy-two world titles gained in the FIM Motocross World Championship thanks to the performance of its mx product range. In road-racing, since 2004 Pirelli has made the FIM Superbike World Championship for production-based motorcycles the ideal proving ground to develop not only the products used in competition, but also tires used daily by motorcyclists all over the world. Inspired by the philosophy now become a motto “We sell what we race, we race what we sell”, Pirelli has managed to bring to fruition all the experience acquired in

ABOUT DAINESE GROUP

Founded in 1972 by Lino Dainese, true to its mission of advocating and delivering safety in dynamic sports, the Company designs advanced protective head-to-toe gear for motorcycling, winter sports, cycling, horse riding and sailing. In 2007 Dainese acquired the iconic premium sport helmet manufacturer AGV, established in 1947. The new Dainese Settantadue brand, established in 2017, reinterprets the design of historic garments that are a part of the stylistic heritage of the Group, with a contemporary twist. Dainese and AGV products represent the technology frontier in the field of protection for dynamic sports and are used by the world’s top athletes including Valentino Rossi and Sofia Goggia, Olympic Champion and winner of the Downhill World Cup.