AUSTIN WALTON CLAIMS RUNNER-UP FINISH AT SECOND ROUND OF WORCS

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton had a standout performance on Sunday, securing a career-best second-place finish in the Pro class at Round 2 of the 2020 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) in Taft, California.

In just his second race in the premier class, Walton grabbed a good jump off the start but he ended up getting taken out in the second turn, which sent him to the back of the pack on the opening lap. He quickly worked his way up to fourth by lap two and from there he continued charging through the field to set himself up in a favorable position heading into the final laps. With three laps to go, Walton made his move into second and he charged his way up to finish only 16 seconds behind the leader for second overall.



Walton: “I felt really good, my fitness was awesome and now I just have to get myself a start and put myself up front. All-in-all it was a great weekend; the track was awesome and everything was awesome on the bike. I put the hammer down and pushed to second place. I’m really happy with my performance and we’ll definitely build off that and come back strong for the next race.”

His teammate, Giacomo Redondi, sustained a broken ankle during a practice crash at a motocross track earlier this month. Following surgery, Redondi’s expected preliminary recovery time is six to eight weeks.

Next Round: Lake Havasu, Arizona – March 20-22, 2020

Pro (MC) Round 2 Results:

1. Taylor Robert (KTM)

2. Austin Walton (HQV)

3. Cole Martinez (HON)

Pro (MC) Championship Standings:

1. Taylor Robert, 50 points

2. Austin Walton, 37 points

3. Dante Oliveira, 34 points