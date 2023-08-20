Awe Inspiring MXGP Performance in Arnhem

Geerts Finishes Fourth after Awe Inspiring Performance in Arnhem

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts made an inspiring return from injury to finish fourth at the 16th round of the FIM MX2 World Championship in Arnhem, The Netherlands.

The MXGP of The Netherlands proved to be a challenging test. Despite the rough and treacherous sand circuit, scorching temperatures, and high humidity, Geerts delivered an inspiring performance on his comeback from injury that left everyone in awe.

Although the Belgian’s shoulder was less than 100% in terms of strength and mobility, he ran a top pace and executed some immaculate passes on his charge to a remarkable fourth-place finish in Race One.

Meanwhile, home favorite Rick Elzinga quickly adapted to the fast-paced and rugged circuit. He swiftly moved from sixth to fourth position and maintained it for 30 minutes. However, a lapped rider turned into him on the penultimate lap, causing him to fall. Despite remounting his YZ250FM as fast as he could, he could only salvage a ninth-place finish.

In the final race, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 riders were confident their natural sand-riding abilities would allow them to excel. Geerts faced the challenge of navigating a bumpy and demanding circuit after missing two weeks of bike time due to injury but put in a mind-blowing charge from outside the top five. After an unbelievable performance, the ’93’ caught Liam Everts and made a brief pass for second in a thrilling last-lap duel, but had his efforts spoiled by a lapped rider on the final corner, and ultimately had to settle for third.

Elzinga, unfortunately, had to retire from Race Two after attempting to race through the discomfort of a shoulder that kept dislocating after a first turn crash. As a result, he was classified 13th overall.

Despite missing four rounds of the championship through injury, Geerts maintains third position in the MX2 Championship Standings, while Elzinga remains 10th.

The next round of the championship will take place in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey on the weekend of September 3rd.

Jago Geerts

4th MX2 Grand Prix of The Netherlands, 38-points

3rd MX2 Championship Standings, 605-points

“I am really happy with my weekend considering the injury. Obviously, I have missed a lot of time on the bike, and I felt that today. So really, the results were really good considering. I am only frustrated to miss the podium because of a lapped rider messing up the last corner, but in terms of everything else, I am very proud of what I did.”

Rick Elzinga

13th MX2 Grand Prix of The Netherlands, 12-points

10th MX2 World Championship Standings, 325-points

“I had a great start in Race One, but then a rider cut across the whole track and I had to brake to avoid him, so I lost quite a few positions. I managed to work my way back to fifth pretty quickly and had a nice battle to take fourth. I stayed there for the whole race, which was quite happy with because I worked really hard for it. But then, with one or two laps to go, a lapped rider turned in on me, and I went down. That was quite a shame. I lost quite a lot of places and finished ninth. In the second race, I had an alright start, but got pinched into the first turn and crashed. In that crash, my shoulder popped out, and while it went back in and I tried to keep racing, it popped out again twice, so I had to stop because I didn’t have any power left.”