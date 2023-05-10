Rainy Tricky Hoosier GNCC Crawfordsville Results

Lipscomb 2nd, Johnson Grabs Holeshot. The GNCC series was in Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC. The conditions were pretty tricky for this round. Rain fell overnight creating a muddy and slick track on Sunday morning, then the sun came out and turned the mud tacky for the Pro races. In conditions similar to this Beta Factory rider Evan Smith took 2nd place back in Georgia at round three. This time around the mud wasn’t friendly to Smith. He got stuck in the mud at one point and lost a lot of time getting free and ended up settling for 8th place. His teammate in the XC2 class Jon Johnson grabbed the hole shot but soon found a similar fate to Smith with the mud dashing his hopes of a podium finish, Johnson came in 6th place. In XC3 action, Jay Lipscomb rode really well at the beginning of the race, however, he ran into a small issue halfway thru that was enough to keep him off the top step of the podium. He would finish in second place a the Hoosier GNCC.