Rainy Tricky Hoosier GNCC Crawfordsville Results

The GNCC series was in Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC. The conditions were pretty tricky for this round. Rain fell overnight creating a muddy and slick track on Sunday morning, then the sun came out and turned the mud tacky for the Pro races. In conditions similar to this Beta Factory rider Evan Smith took 2nd place back in Georgia at round three. This time around the mud wasn’t friendly to Smith. He got stuck in the mud at one point and lost a lot of time getting free and ended up settling for 8th place. His teammate in the XC2 class Jon Johnson grabbed the hole shot but soon found a similar fate to Smith with the mud dashing his hopes of a podium finish, Johnson came in 6th place. In XC3 action, Jay Lipscomb rode really well at the beginning of the race, however, he ran into a small issue halfway thru that was enough to keep him off the top step of the podium. He would finish in second place a the Hoosier GNCC.
Event Results
Jay Lipscomb
2nd Place
Class: XC3
Evan Smith
6th Place
Class: XC2
Jon Johnson
8th Place
Class: XC2
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“GNCC round 6 was a pretty good one. A decent start had me battling for the lead the first few laps until a small issue cost me a little bit of time allowing the leader to get a gap. I could never bridge the gap and ended up just riding a smart race in the gnarly conditions to bring it home in 2nd and get some good points.”
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Good day racing here at the Hoosier GNCC! I got off to a mid-pack start and was making moves toward the front. Unfortunately, I was a little impatient and got stuck trying to make a pass. Without anyone being around I pulled the bike out by myself and lost a good bit of time. I made a few too many mistakes riding too aggressively in an effort to catch up. I was forced to settle for 8th in what is usually my favorite conditions. One of the best rounds of the year up next!”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“The Hoosier GNCC was a step in the right direction. I was able to grab the hole shot and run with the leaders for a few laps until a mistake on a line choice left me stuck for a few min. I was able to get out and still come away with 6th place and 11th overall. Thanks to the team and everyone making this happen.”
