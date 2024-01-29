Bookings officially open for 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY Portugal

Algarve is well-regarded for its diverse, scenic surroundings, headlined by a vast stretch of coastline views while calling out to each participant’s inner explorer with its rolling hills, dense forestry, and captivating little towns throughout the pure riding experience. Riders can join tour-guided groups or opt to go ‘Rally style’ under tailored GPS instructions.
Bookings through the official online portal will open from 30 January at 13:00 CET, which you can access by clicking HERE.
Get set for around 800 km of high-quality seat time over three riding days, supported by expert KTM technicians and accompanied by some of the brand’s top ADVENTURE ambassadors, including Chris Birch, Johnny Aubert, and Giovanni Sala. All will share exceptional guidance among invaluable advice, fully immersed in the camaraderie that defines the RALLY spirit.
On the bike, riders will be met with a series of Special Tests via the Main Route that also features optional Breakout Routes, meaning participants can make the ride as challenging as they dare along the way. Once each day is said and done, however, it will be the relaxed atmosphere and inclusive vibe back at base that will make for truly special memories that will no doubt stand the test of time.
With the specially designated routes awaiting, don’t miss out! Lock in the dates, start preparing for the immense journey ahead, and get into the spirit for the 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY.
- Book a place on the 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY in Portugal
- Secure one of 250 places for all KTM riders on a first-come-first-served basis
- Algarve is the setting for the 2024 event from 7-10 October