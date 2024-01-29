Bookings officially open for 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY Portugal

The time is now! Bookings are about to officially open for the 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY, where orange bleeders will get together for the excursion of the year this October. Drop the hammer and be certain to race to our booking site upon opening, as positions for this exceptional, once-in-a-lifetime journey will fill quickly.

As the 7th-annual KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY, Portugal’s Algarve region will take centerstage between 7-10 October, based out of Lagos and with a host of 250 like-minded adventurers eager to experience their KTM machinery in the ultimate setting and with KTM’s fine hospitality across all three days – complete with superior accommodation compared to previous editions.

Algarve is well-regarded for its diverse, scenic surroundings, headlined by a vast stretch of coastline views while calling out to each participant’s inner explorer with its rolling hills, dense forestry, and captivating little towns throughout the pure riding experience. Riders can join tour-guided groups or opt to go ‘Rally style’ under tailored GPS instructions.

Bookings through the official online portal will open from 30 January at 13:00 CET, which you can access by clicking HERE.

Get set for around 800 km of high-quality seat time over three riding days, supported by expert KTM technicians and accompanied by some of the brand’s top ADVENTURE ambassadors, including Chris Birch, Johnny Aubert, and Giovanni Sala. All will share exceptional guidance among invaluable advice, fully immersed in the camaraderie that defines the RALLY spirit.

On the bike, riders will be met with a series of Special Tests via the Main Route that also features optional Breakout Routes, meaning participants can make the ride as challenging as they dare along the way. Once each day is said and done, however, it will be the relaxed atmosphere and inclusive vibe back at base that will make for truly special memories that will no doubt stand the test of time.

With the specially designated routes awaiting, don’t miss out! Lock in the dates, start preparing for the immense journey ahead, and get into the spirit for the 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY.