The list of registered riders for 2024 also sees a notable increase in the number of female competitors, who now make up almost 10% of the entry. No fewer than 45 sets of siblings (including three pairs of twins!) have signed up, making the bLU cRU a truly family affair! Some ‘famous’ surnames feature on the rider list, including Augusts Reišulis, younger brother of Yamaha stars Kārlis and Jānis, and Nixon Coppins, son of MX star and JCR Yamaha Manager Josh Coppins. The 29 different nations registered represent every corner of Europe, bringing a cosmopolitan feel to the bLU cRU patch of the paddock when they come together at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale. With the 2024 racing season just around the corner, now is the time to sign up for the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup. Registration will close at midnight (CET) on Wednesday 28th February, don’t miss your opportunity to compete! For more information or to register click here! What is the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup? In 2015 Yamaha Motor Europe introduced the YZ125 bLU cRU Cup offering young motocross riders the best opportunity to find their feet in the world of professional racing. Following its success, in 2018 Yamaha expanded the program to include youngsters who race with the YZ65 or YZ85 in their national championships. The philosophy for all three YZ Cup categories matches FIM Europe’s MXGP Academy, where the emphasis is placed on rider education and sportsmanship. Consequently, an alliance was formed, and as of 2019, the name of the YZ bLU cRU Cup has changed to include this new partner. Now with three classes, 120 riders have a chance to win a place on the gate at the 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup Superfinale, and three talented youngsters have a chance to become a supported Yamaha rider in 2025. Forty riders from each class will win a place at the 2024 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale where they will race on the world stage. From the SuperFinale, two wild card riders will join the top three finishers in each class at the bLU cRU Masterclass, an event specifically designed to give young riders expert advice and coaching from Yamaha’s bLU cRU Ambassadors.