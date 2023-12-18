Buone Feste da Vmoto Italia!

Dopo un 2023 molto intenso, anche Vmoto Italia si prenderà una breve pausa per ricaricare le proprie batterie in occasione delle festività natalizie e del nuovo anno, per tornare nel 2024 più carica che mai!
Dal 2 al 5 Gennaio compresi, il nostro Team si fermerà e dunque l’accesso a messaggi e comunicazioni sarà limitato. Sarà impegno di tutto lo staff rispondere ad ogni necessità quanto prima.
Con l’occasione, tutto il Team di Vmoto Italia desidera esprimere i suoi più sinceri auguri di Buone Feste a tutti voi, con lo stesso coinvolgimento che impieghiamo ogni giorno nella progettazione e nella commercializzazione dei nostri veicoli.
Così come l’unione tra innovazione e semplicità arricchisce l’esperienza di guidare Vmoto, la serenità e il piacere della condivisione possano rendere questi giorni speciali per voi e per i vostri cari.
