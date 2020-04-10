You can now order a Polaris Slingshot from your couch and have it delivered it to your driveway!

Times like these require innovation and adaptability – two things Polaris Slingshot has always delivered. That’s why we have created the Click. Deliver. Drive. program. For a limited time, you can receive your new Polaris Slingshot without ever leaving your home.

Simply contact your local participating dealer to begin the purchase process. When you’re ready, schedule your home delivery. They’ll bring it to you, so you can live life in the drivers seat. It’s as simple as that.

CLICK. DELIVER. DRIVE.

BY SLINGSHOT

FROM DEVICE TO DEALER TO DOORSTEP*

PURCHASE A SLINGSHOT WITHOUT GOING TO A DEALERSHIP

Select your Slingshot online and complete the sale from the comfort of home. Available at participating dealers.

SHOP USING YOUR DEVICE

Explore the Slingshot lineup to discover which model is best for you. Once you find the perfect one, customize it to make it your own.

CONTACT DEALER, SCHEDULE DELIVERY

After you’ve decided on a vehicle, contact a participating dealer to get the purchase process started. Once your purchase is complete, you can schedule home delivery.

DRIVE

Enjoy the fresh air where you can do it safely and experience your next adventure in your new Slingshot. Ride Command by Slingshot will help by providing the ability to plan and track your rides and share the best ones with other Slingshot drivers.