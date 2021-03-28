Cardo Systems Announced as Official Communications System of Progressive AFT

Cardo’s industry-leading PACKTALK BOLD featuring Dynamic Mesh Communication to provide efficient ‘always on’ comms for Progressive AFT Honda Talon Experience.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March XX, 2021) – Cardo Systems , the global market leader in Bluetooth and mesh communication systems for motorcyclists, was today announced as the official communicator of the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track season. As the official communications system for the series, Cardo’s industry-leading PACKTALK BOLD will be featured as an important piece of equipment throughout the season.

At each race, Progressive AFT officials will utilize Cardo’s industry-leading wireless communicator during its Honda Talon Experience. With Cardo’s Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC), Progressive AFT crew members can seamlessly communicate with the Honda Talon driver in an ‘always on’ intercom network. The IP67 waterproof and dustproof design of the PACKTALK BOLD provides durability and dependability regardless of track conditions, while sound by JBL provides crystal-clear sound quality when communicating throughout the race.

“Communication is key for race day operations, not only to produce and execute an efficient event, but also for safety of our riders and our trackside staff,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive American Flat Track. “Cardo’s PACKTALK BOLD allows our trackside staff to conveniently communicate with our Honda Talon driver ensuring for safe and efficient transitions and movements both on and off of the racetrack.”

Communication devices are not yet sanctioned for use during competition, but many riders utilize Cardo’s PACKTALK BOLD in preparation for each race. Riders such as 2016 AFT Champion Bryan Smith and fellow Mission SuperTwins racer Sammy Halbert use the PACKTALK BOLD during training for real-time coaching and feedback. Paired with the PACKTALK headset, coaches are able to efficiently communicate and provide real-time tips and suggestions while the rider is on the track.

“Pairing Cardo’s PACKTALK BOLD with my helmet and my team’s headset is super easy and really allows quality practice time,” said Halbert. “By receiving real-time tips, I can make corrections and try new lines without having to stop – greatly improving our practice sessions.”

As the category leader, Cardo offers a wide range of products designed for multiple use cases, including its FREECOM and PACKTALK offerings. The Cardo FREECOM line offers three variations of Bluetooth communication systems. From the rider-to-passenger FREECOM1+, to the rider-to-rider FREECOM2+, and the four-rider Bluetooth system, the FREECOM4+. Rounding out Cardo’s top-of-the-line PACKTALK lineup, featuring Cardo’s proprietary DMC connectivity, is the PACKTALK SLIM and special-edition PACKTALK BLACK.

About Progressive American Flat Track:

Progressive American Flat Track is the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports. Sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing in Daytona Beach, Fla., the series is highly regarded as the most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing on the globe. For more information on Progressive American Flat Track, please visit http://www.americanflattrack.com , like us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter , check us out on Instagram , live stream the events with TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and catch all the Progressive American Flat Track racing action on NBCSN .

About Cardo:

Cardo Systems specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and entertainment systems for motorcycle riders. Since inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems. The company’s products, now available in over 100 countries, are the world’s leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry.