YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL TO RACE ALL JAPAN SBK OPENER

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 25.

Yoshimura SERT Motul are to race the opening round of the 2021 All Japan Superbike Championship on April 3-4th at Motegi.

Team rider Kazuki Watanabe and the team have taken a wildcard ride as a shakedown test ahead of the opening round of the Endurance World Championship at Le Mans in France on April 17-18th.

Teams are currently on track for a three-day test at the Japanese circuit, although Watanabe is not present due to self-isolating after returning from the recent Le Mans test.

Said Team Director Yohei Kato: “I am currently in France and not possible to work with my guys at this time, but I am excited to show our latest Yoshimura Suzuki GSX-R1000R and strong ride Kazuki makes in front of our local fans. I miss these loyal fans and hope to see them when we race in Japan at the final round of EWC at Suzuka this year”

Watanabe said: “I am glad our local championship starts as scheduled in these difficult times due to COVID-19 and I am thrilled to race in JSB1000 as a wildcard. I have been developing the Yoshimura Suzuki GSX-R1000R for the EWC project and I enjoy my priority to gain confidence and to make improvements for the whole team.

“We have just done the test at the Bugatti Circuit and Team Director Yohei Kato is still in France. It is really unusual to race with his absence but I am sure he will be following all the sessions. I am very much looking forward to racing in Motegi and hope to bring good news to fans in Japan as well as to my team in France.”