Career-Best Finish at St. Louis Triple Crown

With little time on the bike at his previous gate drops, Chisholm went to work with the team to set up his YZ250F for the final push of the season. The hard work paid off with a third-place qualifying position to start the day. In the opening main event, the Florida rider got a good start off the gate and came around the first turn in third. He would move back to fourth a few laps later, where he held on until the end of the first race.

The second main event had a red flag after just two laps making it a full restart, which benefitted Chisholm. After the first lap shuffle on the restart, he came out sixth and started to work his way forward. By the halfway point, he had made it up to fourth, ending up matching his first race score of fourth when the checkered flag came out.

Going into the final main of the three-race format, Chisholm was in contention for a podium finish. He got a great start that put him fourth after the first turn and was able to move up to third before the end of the lap. Although he was shuffled back to fourth a lap later, he kept battling and reclaimed third to end the night fourth overall for the best finish of his career.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will rejoin the West riders as they head to Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday, April 16, for an East/West Showdown at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.