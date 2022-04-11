Top Ten for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team in Aragón Race Two

In the Superpole Race, Gerloff held his position on the opening lap, and battled in the middle of the pack throughout the 10 laps. The 26-year-old eventually finished 10th, just missing out on an improved grid position for Race 2. Nozane gained positions on the start, finding himself inside the top 15 fight, crossing the line in 18th.

In Race 2, Gerloff gained two positions at the start and soon found himself fighting over seventh place. The #31 rider showed good pace during the 18-lap contest, crossing the line in ninth.

Nozane enjoyed another impressive first lap, gaining six positions and finding himself in 13th. After that, the #3 rider kept pushing to secure a points-scoring spot, but unfortunately fell in the final stages of the race while running inside the top 15.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will be back in action in just two weeks for the second round of the season at the TT Circuit Assen on 22nd-24th April.

Garrett Gerloff: SPRC – P10 / Race 2 – P9

“Today wasn’t easy as everyone made a big step, including myself, but I didn’t have the advantage I had yesterday in the last part of the race. Sometimes, for me, it’s difficult to use my strengths when I’m up against these guys. In the Superpole Race, I was unable to take that ninth place, as the riders ahead defended well. Now, we’ll look forward to Assen – I enjoy the track a lot and I think Yamaha works better there.”

Kohta Nozane: SPRC – P18 / Race 2 – DNF

“In the Superpole Race I enjoyed some battles and tried to gain as many positions as possible. After that, I made a brilliant start in Race 2, recovering a lot of positions and I was feeling confident about a top 15 finish today. I tried to stay in a points-scoring position but unfortunately towards the end of the race I suffered a crash, which denied me that chance. I’m sorry for the team, I’ll come back stronger in Assen.”