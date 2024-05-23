Challenging and fast course at Cedar City Utah for sixth round of WORCS

DeMartile on Top in Cedar City Cedar City, Utah played host to the sixth round of the WORCS series. A challenging and fast course awaited the riders. The pro section had the racers traverse over rocks, tires, and logs. The technical section was easily the toughest part of the course. After the holeshot, Darer DeMartile was first over the tire section but lost two places in the matrix section. With two laps to go in the race, Dare moved up to second place. Then a crash by the race leader allowed the hard-charging DeMartile to grab the lead and pull away from there. Coming into the round DeMartile was the leader in the points race and with the win he remains on top, nine points clear of second place.