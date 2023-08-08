Chasing ninth-career American Flat Track Grand National Championship

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RACING AND JARED MEES DOMINATE BLACK HILLS HALF-MILE

Mees Inches Closer to Record-Tying Ninth-Career Grand National Championship as Eighth Victory of the Season Extends Overall Points Lead to Five with Three Races Remaining

MINNEAPOLIS (August 7, 2023) – Chasing his ninth-career Grand National Championship, which would tie Scottie Parker’s all-time record, reigning SuperTwins Champion and Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew rider Jared Mees is showing no signs of slowing down heading into the final stretch of the 2023 American Flat Track (AFT) season. Piloting his Indian FTR750, Mees rode to his eighth win of the season and extended his series points lead following a dominant performance at the Black Hills Half-Mile.

Starting the Main event from the pole position, Mees jumped on the throttle from the drop of the green flag – taking the hole shot and securing a sizable lead to complete a dominant wire-to-wire victory. The eighth win of the season not only gives Mees a five-point lead with three races remaining but secures the season’s tiebreaker.

“Jared’s a fierce competitor with incredibly high expectations and an unwavering drive to win,” said Gary Gray, Vice President Racing, Service & Technology for Indian Motorcycle. “He’s been scratching and clawing his way back to the top of the leaderboard all season, consistently stringing together wins and podium finishes. With only three races remaining in less than a month, the team has the FTR750 dialed in and ready to compete for another championship.”

While Mees chases a record-tying ninth-career Grand National Championship, another title for the Indian FTR750 will mark seven-consecutive AFT SuperTwins championships for Indian Motorcycle Racing.

The 2023 AFT season continues next at Castle Rock TT on August 12. The season will conclude September 2-3 for a Springfield Mile doubleheader.

