Digging a Race Hole at the Cherokee National Enduro in Greensboro, Georgia

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Craig DeLong made his debut in the 2020 AMA National Enduro Series on Sunday with a solid runner-up finish in the NE Pro2 division at the Cherokee National Enduro in Greensboro, Georgia.

Missing out on the opening round, DeLong eased his way into racing at Round 2 as he claimed top-three finishes in the first two tests of the day. He settled into his groove by the third test where he took the test-win and overall lead in the class. DeLong maintained the overall lead going into the sixth and final test but he struggled in the technical terrain and finished second in the test, ultimately giving him a runner-up finish for the day.

Craig DeLong: “I got off to a slow start in the first two tests and dug myself a hole back in third. I stayed in the lead until the last test, which was super tight and I struggled a little bit more than my competitors did. It was a decent day and I’m happy with how I rode in certain parts of the day. I’ll go back and do a little more practice and be ready for the next one.”

Next Race: Round 3 – Rattlesnake National – July 26, 2020

Cherokee National Enduro Results

NE Pro2 Results

1. Cody Barnes (BET)

2. Craig DeLong (HQV)

3. Jonathan Johnson (HON)