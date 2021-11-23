Dirt conditions were outstanding for West Hare Scramble Wilseyville

Zane Roberts

Factory 480 RR

“I got off to a poor start but quickly made passes and found myself battling for the lead by the end of lap one, unfortunately, I managed to catch both my brake pedal and shifter on logs which forced me to ride the second lap without either. I lost a few spots that lap and then a couple more while taking an extended pit to fix my shift lever and brake pedal. After the pit, I put my head down and charged. I managed to bring home the win after making a last-lap pass for the lead. Overall a super fun course and it was a blast to race in the tight trees which is a little out of the norm for me!”