Dirt conditions were outstanding for West Hare Scramble Wilseyville

The last round of the West Hare Scrambles took place in the northern California town of Wilseyville. This was the 68th running of the Wilseyville Hare Scramble and the dirt conditions were outstanding. Beta Factory Rider Zane Roberts notched the win for his second of the series, winning both WHS races he has competed in this season. The win this weekend was impressive due to the fact that a crash early on disabled his brake and shifter for the second lap, until it could be fixed in the pits. Roberts had to charge through the field and ultimately tracked the leader down and passed him on the final lap.
Results:
Zane Roberts
Pro/AA
1st Place
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I got off to a poor start but quickly made passes and found myself battling for the lead by the end of lap one, unfortunately, I managed to catch both my brake pedal and shifter on logs which forced me to ride the second lap without either. I lost a few spots that lap and then a couple more while taking an extended pit to fix my shift lever and brake pedal. After the pit, I put my head down and charged. I managed to bring home the win after making a last-lap pass for the lead. Overall a super fun course and it was a blast to race in the tight trees which is a little out of the norm for me!”
