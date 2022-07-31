Dominant Race 1 MotoAmerica Victory at Brainerd

Once again, Gagne set the tone early in the race. He grabbed the holeshot from pole position and then clocked the fastest time on Lap 2. The Colorado rider continued to throw down some fast laps and built a comfortable gap to manage his race up front and cross the line with a 5.3-second margin of victory. Gagne’s 25th-career superbike victory and eighth win this season strengthened his position in the championship to 12 points with seven races remaining.

Petersen lined up on the front row of the grid next to his teammate and slotted into second after the start but was shuffled to third shortly after. He had few moments in the tricky conditions and was passed on Lap 3 but quickly regained the final podium spot. The South African closed the gap to second a couple of laps later and stayed on the heels of Gagne’s championship rival. In the closing laps, the competition ran off track advancing Petersen to the runner-up spot to give the team another 1-2 finish.

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team lines up again tomorrow for MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at the Brainerd International Raceway.