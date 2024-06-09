Double podium for Honda with Tati Beringer Racing and National Motos Honda FMA

Honda departs Belgium with four Honda-powered teams securing positions within the top eight, including two podium finishes at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Tati Team Beringer Racing takes its first EWC podium with Honda power in the EWC category placing their Honda CBR1000 RR-R Fireblade SP in the third place at the 8 hours of Spa Motos.

Honda #4 qualified in eighth place on the starting grid. After half of the race, thanks to a series of fast stints without a single mistake and consistent lap times, the team moved up to third position and maintained this result until the checkered flag.

With this result, Tati Team Beringer Racing is now third in the championship standings with 53 points.

National Motos Honda FMA delivered another impressive podium for Honda in the superstock category. The French team, riding the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP #55, had a solid performance, securing second place in their category.

Sebastian Suchet started the race in fourth position but at the half of the race, the #Honda 55 was already placed in second place. The team opted not to push too hard during the race as their main objective of the weekend was to secure a podium to get as many points as possible and maintain their lead in the championship.

Thanks to great team work of all the rider and faultless reliability of the Fireblade, National Motos FMA secured the runner-up spot on the podium and extends its advantage in the FIM Endurance World Cup ranking.

The Honda Viltaïs Racing team claimed 4th place at the end of a race marked by a fine recovery in the standings.

The #333 Honda started from 5th position on the grid in the hands of Florian Alt. Firmly in the wake of the official teams, the Honda Viltaïs Racing team widened the gap to its main pursuers with a series of fast laps and express refuelling stops in the pits.

However, an extended pit stop forced the team to resume the race in 18th position and from there, started a move up in the standings. The mid-race was marked by the return of the Honda Viltaïs Racing team to the top 10.

With solid and efficient team work, the #Honda 333 continued to gain places and finally crossed the finish line in 4thposition.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France had to face this race with the absence of Mike Di Meglio due to an injury last weekend but this didn’t prevent the #Honda 5 team to showcase another heroic and great comeback.

Alan Techer started second on the grid but the Frenchman didn’t have a good start. However, thanks to his extremely fast pace, move back up to 2nd position after 11 laps.

During Josh Hook’s stint, while in second place, the Australian made a mistake and crashed. However, he quickly resumed without stopping in the pits and only dropped five places, moving down to 6th place.

He concluded his stint with a solid pace, but the team opted to bring the bike back into the pits, which took nearly 7 minutes to complete.

Back on track in 25th place, a new race begun for the #Honda 5. Techer started a long comeback, once again setting a very high pace, among the fastest on track.

Once again, the team demonstrated a remarkable level of determination, with a true fighting and never give up spirit.

Through an incredible performance by both riders and excellent teamwork, the Honda #5 secured fifth place at the end of the 8-hour race.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France now looks ahead to the Suzuka 8 Hours, the third round of the 2024 FIM EWC season, which takes place in Japan from July 19-21.