Very sad moment for our sport says KTM at EnduroGP Slovakia

Less than a month after a broken collar bone and dislocated elbow forced him out of the second day of racing at the GP of Sweden, Josep returned to FIM EnduroGP World Championship action in Gelnica, Slovakia, for round five of the series.

Coming into the event far from 100 percent fit, Garcia gave his all on the opening day of competition. Riding smoothly to conserve his energy and strength, the Spaniard was still able to top the Enduro1 timesheets on four of the 12 tests. Claiming third in E1, as well as a highly commendable eighth in the overall EnduroGP category, Josep earned himself valuable championship points.

Sunday saw an improvement in Josep’s results. Strong, consistent times on each test put him well in the fight for the E1 class win. Tiring slightly towards the end of the day, the 26-year-old remained focused, delivering four solid test results on the fourth and final lap to ultimately finish as runner-up. In doing so, the Red Bull KTM rider increased his lead at the top of the Enduro1 standings.

With a near two-month break before back-to-back rounds six and seven in Portugal, which conclude the 2023 championship, Josep has the perfect opportunity to build his strength and fitness ahead of the intense end-of-year double-header.

Josep Garcia: “The EnduroGP of Slovakia has been a tough one. Unfortunately, a rider passed away while racing the Super Test, which was a very sad moment for our sport. Then on Saturday, I spent the first half of the day trying to find my feeling on the bike – how hard I could push and how was my strength. I felt ok, but after a month off the bike, my endurance wasn’t there. On Sunday morning I woke up feeling terrible and aching everywhere, but I knew I had to carry on. Once the day got going, I found a nice rhythm and even though I wasn’t at 100 percent, I knew I could fight for the win in E1. Overall, I’m happy with how my weekend has gone and pleased that I was able to complete both days. After injuring myself in Sweden, I’ve spent the whole time working as hard as possible to be back on the bike at this race, and that hard work has paid off. Now I have some time to really build up my strength again before the next round.”

All at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing would like to send their condolences to the family and friends of Jaroslav Diro, who sadly lost his life during the Friday night Super Test.

Results – 2023 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 5, Slovakia

Day 1

Enduro1

1. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 1:23:01.19

2. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:23:18.28 +17.09

3. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:24:01.86 +1:00.67

4. Matteo Pavoni (ITA), TM Racing, 1:24:20.09 +1:18.90

5. Zachary Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 1:24:54.62 +1:53.43

EnduroGP

1. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 1:21:06.96

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:21:34.30 +27.34

3. Wil Ruprecht (AUS). Sherco, 1:22:41.52 +1:34.56

4. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 1:23:01.19 +1:54.23

5. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 1:23:16.10 +2:09.14

8. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:24:01.86 +2:54.90

Day 2

Enduro 1

1. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:21:47.12

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:22:15.99 +28.87

3. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 1:22:25.14 +38.02

4. Matteo Pavoni (ITA), TM Racing, 1:23:21.72 +1:34.60

5. Roni Kytonen (FIN), Honda, 1:24:25.57 +2:38.45

EnduroGP

1. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:19:49.03

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 1:19:51.49 +2.46

3. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 1:20:37.80 +48.77

4. Mikael Persson (SWE), Husqvarna, 1:21:38.54 +1:49.51

5. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:21:47.12 +1:58.09

6. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:22:15.99 +2:26.96

Championship Standings (After Round 5)

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 169 points

2. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 151 points

3. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 136 points

4. Zachary Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 133 points

5. Matteo Pavoni (ITA), TM Racing, 121 points

EnduroGP

1. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 164 points

2. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 151 points

3. Andrea Verona (ESP), GASGAS, 145 points

4. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 130 points

5. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 107 points