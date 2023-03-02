Piaggio Group Motorcycle Sales up 25% FY2022 for another record year

See Full Year 2022 Financial Results | March 2nd 1. 2023

PIAGGIO GROUP

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

FY 2022 – Highlights

Another record year, exceeding upward-revised targets…

Net Sales €m

298

241

FY ’22

FY ’21

2,087

1,669

FY ’22

FY ’21

EBITDA €m (Margin %)

EPS €

Net Debt €m

Best Ever

(14.4 %)

(14.3 %)

+23.9%

+25.1%

0.24

0.17

FY ’22

FY ’21

+42.3%

~ -12

(14.6% ex. FX )

368

380

FY ’22

FY ’21 Further

de-leveraging

Best Ever

Best Ever

3.3x

3.1x 3.1x

2.9x

2.3x

2.1x

1.9x

2.3x

1.6x

1.2x

487

493

498

491

447

429 430

424

380

368

360

410

460

510

560

1.0x

1.5x

2.0x

2.5x

3.0x

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* 2020 2021 2022

147

159 162

171

192

202

228

186

241

298

12.1%

13.1%

12.5%

13.0%

14.4%

14.5%

15.0%

14.2%

14.4% 14.3%

11.0%

12.0%

13.0%

14.0%

15.0%

16.0%

17.0%

70

120

170

220

270

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* 2020 2021 2022

1,212 1,213

1,295 1,313 1,332

1,390

1,521

1,314

1,669

2,087

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Leverage (x) and Net

Financial Position (€m) Revenues (€m) EBITDA €m (Margin %)

* Since 2019 ex IFRS 16

FY 2022 – Highlights

…another step forwards in the profitable growth of the group…

FY 2022 – Highlights

… driven by top brands continuing to deliver outstanding growth

Revenues * Revenues * Revenues *

∆22/21 ∆22/21 ∆22/21

* Based on management estimates 0 – 15% 15 – 30% Over 30%

Other

188

Motoplex

Apac

479

Other

1,663

Other

0

Other

1,338

Motoplex

Americas

21

Motoplex

Emea

245

Motoplex

India

254

Motoplex

World

999

Other

107

Providing a 1-stop-shop for

all or most Group brands,

original vehicle accessories,

apparel, official

merchandising and lifestyle

THE MOTOPLEX CONCEPT: ONE STORE – THREE WORDS

Providing assistance, instore services, maintenance,

repairs and customisation

Offering the opportunity to

attend events, meet experts in

the field, book test rides and

attend live performances

PRODUCT SERVICE ENTERTAINMENT ✓ ✓ ✓

Strengthened dealer network with relentless extension of Motoplex

2- Wheelers Point of Sales

MOTOPLEX % weight

World-class global industrial footprint strengthened in ‘22 with the opening of the

Indonesian plant

Europe

(Italy: Pontedera, Scorzè, Mandello del Lario)

3 plants for 2W and LCV

China

(Foshan City)

1 plant for 2W

Vietnam

(Vinh Phuc Province)

1 plant for 2W

Indonesia

(Jakarta)

1 plant for 2W

India

(Baramati)

1 plant for 2W and LCV

USA

(Boston)

Robotics

Scorzè

Pontedera

Mandello

del Lario

2W: 2-Wheelers; LCV: Light Commercial Vehicles

181

223

250

333

523

FY’18 FY’19 FY’20 FY’21 FY’22

CHINA

INDONESIA OTHER

VIETNAM

Revenues

∆22/21

∆22/21 ∆22/21

Revenues

Revenues Revenues

0 – 30% 30 – 60% Over 60%

APAC

Revenues (€m)

∆22/21

CAGR 18-22

+30%

+57%

YoY

APAC: powerful engine of consistent and accretive growth

*SIAM sell-in data; LCV excluding e-rickshaw and e-cart

FY 2022 – Key market demand

Highlights

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific saw dual-speed demand trends:

Asean 5 rebounded strongly in the second half of the year: positive

contributions from all countries with Indonesia by far the best performer

China’s uneven and subdued demand trend continued across the year mainly

reflecting COVID-19 restrictions.

India

After two years of sharp decline, demand reverted to positive in H2 with the end of

COVID-19 restrictions, although remaining largely below pre-pandemic levels,

especially in Light Commercial Vehicles.

Europe & Americas

European trend reverted to positive in Q4 as supply constraints gradually receded,

leading total demand in line with prior year.

Scooters and Motorbikes continued to see varying trends both in USA and Europe.

Among main countries, France and USA were the soft spots, while Germany, Spain

and Italy posted healthy demand.

776 763

737 749

2021 2022

EUROPE

2-Wheelers (k units)

Bikes Scooters

1,513 1,513

2.4

2.3

2021 2022

CHINA

Scooters (m units)

531 509

26 28

2021 2022

USA

2-Wheelers (k units)

Bikes Scooters

557 537

+1.7%

-1.6%

+5.7%

-4.0%

11.1

12.3

2021 2022

ASEAN 5

2- Wheelers (m units)

176

307

83

93

2021 2022

INDIA*

Commercial Vehicles (k units)

Pax Cargo

259

400

0.0%

+54.5%

+10.9%

+ 74.4%

+ 12.0% -42% vs. ‘19

4.4

5.0

2021 2022

INDIA*

Scooters (m units)

– 5.0%

-3.5%

+14.5%

-14% vs. ‘19

969.9

1,097.9

333.1

523.4 66.0

62.5

134.5

142.6

165.2

261.1

2021 2022

Volume evolution by business (k units) Net Sales evolution by business (€m)

2-Wheelers:

244.0

265.9

135.4

197.0

70.3

53.3

18.2

13.7

68.1

95.5

2021 2022

+9.0%

625.5

536.0

-24.5%

Of which:

EMEA +7.6%

+25.1%

+13.2%

+6.0%

+58.1%

+57.1%

Of which:

EMEA +10.3%

EMEA & Americas Asia Pacific India Light Commercial Vehicles: EMEA & Americas India

2,087.4

1,668.7

FY 2022-Evolution by business

+20.6% excl. FX

+48.0% excl. FX

+44.7% excl. FX

-10.5% excl. FX

+11.8% excl. FX

Highlights

CV India

Strong rebound, although on a favorable basis for comparisons, driven by

progressive improvement of both domestic and export sales as well as of electric 3-

wheelers.

2W India

Results mainly reflecting mix shifting in favour of Vespa.

2W Asia Pacific

Phenomenal growth further accelerated in H2 leading to a new record high, driven by

premium positioning and synchronised growth of all key markets, among which

Vietnam and Indonesia were the outright best performers.

2W EMEA & Americas

Healthy performance continued as the year progressed, propped up by improved

mix and market-share gains both in Europe and North America.

Country-wise USA, Germany and Italy were the main drivers of growth.

CV EMEA & Americas

Strong revenues performance driven by the Porter NP6.

Volume sequential acceleration across the year coupled with positive pricing and FX

drove Net Sales uplift to a new all-time high, with all geographies positively

contributing.

+5.3% excl. FX

+16.7%

-24.3%

+40.2%

+45.6%

-5.3%

938.6

1,153.3

289.4

250.0 373.3

339.6

189.1

219.6

1.7

1.6

2021 2022

407.8

466.1

41.9

50.1 86.3

109.3

2021 2022

+14.3%

+26.6%

+19.7%

+22.9%

+29.0%

n.m.

Scooters

Revenues reached a new record high mainly driven by the success of the new Aprilia

SR GT and MP3 together with the relentless outstanding performance of Vespa, which

posted sound growth in all geographies.

Bikes

Revenues skyrocketed to all-time highs, boosted by the success of recent product

launches, the ongoing mix shift towards high-value segments and synchronised growth

in Americas, EMEA and APAC, together with the combined positive contribution of

Aprilia and Moto Guzzi.

FY 2022-Evolution by product

Synchronised growth of all product segments; top brands drove Two Wheelers’

revenue upsurge to all-time highs.

Volume evolution by product (k units) Net Sales evolution by product (€m)

Scooters, Wi-Bike,

kick-scooter

Bikes

Light Commercial Vehicles

Spare parts and accessories

Other

+35.9%

+16.1%

Commercial Vehicles

Growth driven by improved demand in India and consistent healthy performance of

the new Porter NP6 in EMEA.

+25.1% 2,087.4

1,668.7

Highlights

625.5

536.0

+16.7%

EBITDA evolution (€m) Highlights

FY 2022 – EBITDA Evolution

241

*

(14.4%)

2021 Net Sales

Effect

Gross Margin

% Effect

Cash OpEx

Net Change

2022

298

*

(14.3%)

**(14.6%)

Remarkable top-line growth drove EBITDA

uplift to 298 €m, representing an all-time

high.

Gross margin grew by ~92 €m, underpinned

by the top-line increase more than offsetting

the % margin dilution mainly driven by:

the spike in energy costs in EMEA

the lingering effects of inflation on all

modes of freight, expected to revert in ’23

Cash OpEx weight on sales was held below the

prior year, further proving the company’s

ability to curb cost dynamics without hampering

top-line growth.

* % On Net Sales ** Excluding FX Effect

2021 Net Sales

Effect

Gross Margin

% Effect Cash OpEx

Net Change

2021 Net Sales

Effect

Gross

Margin

% Effect

2021 Net Sales

Effect

* Figures at constant exchange rates are management estimates calculated using the average exchange rates for the corresponding period in the previous year

FY 2022 – To sum up

2021 2022

Change 2022 vs. 2021

Absolute % % excl. FX*

Net Sales 1,668.7 2,087.4 418.8 25.1% 20.6%

Gross Margin 462.5 554.9 92.4 20.0% 17.3%

% on Net Sales 27.7% 26.6% -1.1

EBITDA 240.6 298.1 57.5 23.9% 22.0%

% on Net Sales 14.4% 14.3% -0.1

Depreciation (128.0) (139.4) (11.4) 8.9%

EBIT 112.6 158.7 46.2 41.0%

% on Net Sales 6.7% 7.6% 0.9

Financial Expenses (18.9) (31.5) (12.6) 66.8%

Earning before tax 93.7 127.2 33.5 35.8%

Tax (33.6) (42.3) (8.7) 25.9%

Net Income 60.1 84.9 24.8 41.4%

% on Net Sales 3.6% 4.1% 0.5

P&L (€m)

Financial expenses affected by negative

result in foreign-exchange due to high

volatility of currencies.

1

3

EBIT grew by 46€m, with significant uplift

of % margin on sales.

1

2

2

3

Tax rate down 2.6 p.p. @ 33.3%, mostly

benefiting from different EBT geographical

mix.

D&A up, reflecting recent years’ heightened

Capital Expenditure to strengthen brand &

product portfolio.

4

4

Highlights

FY 2022 – Net Financial Position Evolution & Debt Maturity Profile

NFP 2022 evolution (€m) Highlights

YE ´21 Operating YE ´22

Cash Flow

Change

Working

Capital

CapEx Change

Equity &

Other

(423.6)

YE ‘21 YE ‘22

180.0 49.4 (154.1) (32.0) (380.3)

NFP 2021 evolution (€m)

∆22/21 +15.9 -13.1 +0.8 -44.0 +2.9

Net Debt trimmed for the seventh straight year,

pushing down leverage to 1.2x, further proving our

ability to reduce debt whilst returning value to

shareholders through dividends & buybacks and

stepping up CapEx to nurture growth.

Effective Working Capital management driven by

containment of receivables coupled with heightened

efficiencies on payables, enabled cash generation for

the seventh consecutive year, notwithstanding significant

build-up of inventories to secure production.

CapEx progressed in line with prior year and with fullyear target.

Solid debt profile, with no significant short-term

maturities and weighted average life of around 2.6

years.

Of which:

Receivables +4

Inventories -101

Payables +117

Other +10

(380.3)

(368.2)

Debt Maturity Profile (€m)

Average life

~2.6 years

0

100

200

300

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Beyond

Bank loans Bonds Short term debt

