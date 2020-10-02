eSports MotoGP 2nd Round of the 2020 Season Starts

AndrewZh finishes in fifth and eighth position respectively in Race 1 and Race 2 of the second round of the 2020 MotoGP eSport Championship

After competing at Mugello Circuit and Jerez Circuit last July, the 11 riders of the MotoGP eSport Championship returned to their consoles today to compete in the two races of the second round of the 2020 season.

At the helm of the virtual Ducati Desmosedici GP bike, Andrea Saveri aka AndrewZh, rider of the Ducati Corse eSport team, finished the first race on the Austrian circuit of the Red Bull Ring in fifth place. As he got off the line from the front row, from second place, the e-Gamer from Bologna lost some positions after the start, dropping back behind some of his opponents. Forced to battle to make up the lost ground, Andrea was unable to get closer to the firsts, finishing in fifth place after a heated tussling with his rivals.

In the second race, held at Sepang Circuit, the 2019 World Champion had to face more difficulties. After getting to start again from the front row, this time from the third spot, Andrea got involved in an accident at the first corner that forced him to recover from the back. After having managed to rejoin the battle for fourth, AndrewZh was involved again in the fall of a rival a few laps from the end, closing, therefore, the race in the eighth position.

After the first two rounds of the 2020 MotoGP eSport Championship, Saveri occupies the fifth place in the overall standings.

Andrea Saveri aka “AndrewZh” (#11 Ducati Corse eSport)

“In both races, I managed to do a good qualifying. Unfortunately, in Race 1 at the Red Bull Ring, I was overtaken immediately by some riders and, as I was forced to battle, I wasted precious time and couldn’t get closer to the firsts. In Race 2, I got involved in an accident on Lap 1, which forced me to recover. During the race, there were several crashes, which allowed me to get back into the fight for fourth towards the end of the race. Unfortunately, a few laps from the end, I was hit again by a rider, and I couldn’t do better than eighth. Too bad, because I felt I could challenge the podium in both races, but in any case, we got important points for the championship. Now I’m already focused on the next round!”

AndrewZh will return to challenge his opponents with the MotoGP20 videogame for the third round of the MotoGP eSport Championship at the end of the month, on 30th October.