Dry and dusty Round 5 World Off-Road Championship Series Cache Valley WORCS

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Austin Walton continues to charge forward in the 2021 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS), claiming his third-consecutive podium finish from a dry and dusty Round 5 in Cache Valley, Idaho on Sunday.

Walton put himself into a favorable position off the start, tucking in behind race leader Dante Oliveira early on the opening lap. He battled in second for a majority of the 10-lap race but a crash late in the race allowed Taylor Robert to catch up and he eventually made the pass to send Walton back to third with a few laps to go. He continued to charge in the final laps but he wasn’t able to make anything stick, ultimately salvaging third overall for the day.

Walton: “We were second-place right behind Dante off the start and I made a hard push to go after the lead. I knew I had the speed on him but due to track conditions I wasn’t able to make a pass stick. We just have to make sure we dial in the start a little more and we can get out in front of them. I felt good on the bike and felt like I was riding really good, I just need to put a couple things together and I know that we can be a front-runner.”

Next Round: Wickenburg, Idaho – September 10-12, 2021

Pro 450 (MC) Round 5 Results

1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

2. Taylor Robert (KTM)

3. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Pro 450 (MC) Championship Standings

1. Dante Oliveira – 117 points

2. Taylor Robert – 116 points

3. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 95 points