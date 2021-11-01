First MXGP Win of 2021 in Garda

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer made a blistering return to the hard-packed, tight and compact Ciclamino circuit for the 16th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Pietramurata, Italy. The Swiss star dominated the opening race and finished second in race two for his first Grand Prix victory of 2021 – and second of his career inside the premier class.
Seewer got his day off to a sensational start, narrowly missing pole by 0.128 of a second. The Swiss rider put in a blistering 1’40.298 lap to qualify in second position behind the championship leader Jeffrey Herlings. Glenn Coldenhoff posted a 1’41.138 for eighth, fractionally quicker than Ben Watson’s 1’41.718, which put the ‘919’ in 12th.
In the opening race of the day, Seewer rocketed to an incredible holeshot. The ‘91’ immediately stretched out a comfortable lead, and even though he had a massive high side at the bottom of a steep descent in the middle of the race, he still managed to regroup for his first race win of 2021 – and 11th of his career.
Another flying start in race two saw the Swiss rider bounce back from a frantic first lap where he was shuffled back to fifth position. But, by lap six, the YZ450FM star was back on form and charging after the race leader. After stalling his engine mid-moto, the Yamaha ace refired the bike in good time and made another astonishing recovery to finish second place, 5-seconds off of the defending World Champion Tim Gajser.
Coldenhoff chased his teammate around turn-one in the opening race, but with plenty of bar-banging happening between the main title protagonists, the Dutchman was shuffled back to sixth. Watson put in a strong ride after a mediocre start where he managed to battle his way back to ninth.
In the second and final race, Watson opted for a different tyre, changing to a ‘scoop’ which is typically a sand or mud tyre, in hopes of gaining an advantage off the gate. With the dirt on the start straight being a lot deeper and softer than the rest of the track, the Briton’s gamble paid off. He flew to a top-notch start and completed the opening lap in seventh, hot on the heels of Coldenhoff.
After challenging some of the most experienced riders in the premier class for the full 20-lap race duration, Watson finished seventh after an impressive pass on his teammate, Coldenhoff, with two laps to go. Coldenhoff crossed the line in eighth. .
As a result, Coldenhoff and Watson were classified seventh and eighth overall at the MXGP of Garda.
Going into the penultimate round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship, Seewer is fifth in the standings, while Coldenhoff and Watson are seventh and 11th, respectively.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team now heads 128 kilometers south of Pietramurata, where they will contest the final two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Mantova, Italy, on Sunday 7th and Wednesday 10th November.
MXGP of Garda Overall Winner, 47-points
“I won in MXGP last year, but it didn’t feel the same as it did today because I got that one as a present, whereas this one I got myself. I won, I raced upfront and I deserved it. No one beat me. It feels amazing after all that I have been through this year and where I have come from. I struggled all year with my health and mentally. I started to feel better a few weeks ago, and I am really happy to sit here now after getting first overall. I feel really good, and have felt good on this track, even during the last two races here. I was just really unlucky to miss the podium twice, by nothing, but it was worth the wait to be here now.”
7th MXGP of Garda Overall, 28-points
“It started well; I got the sixth time in Timed Practice, which is really good. I got a good start in the first moto, right being my teammate Jeremy (Seewer), and then I got stuck behind (Jorge) Prado and lost my rhythm. Then I dropped back and didn’t feel too comfortable. I felt better in the second moto but got stuck behind Prado again. I know I need to be more aggressive to make a pass but to be aggressive, you also need to be at the right place at the right time. Again, a disappointing result, but I will keep fighting.”
8th MXGP of Garda Overall, 25-points
“I had a really good day. I’ve enjoyed today a lot; even qualifying was good, which is a big positive point after struggling all year. I felt really good with how I was riding and just had a lot of fun. Even in the second race, I was battling with the fast guys for the whole moto, and felt comfortable in the mix like that is my position. In the end, I finished seventh, which I am happy with.”