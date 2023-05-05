FMF Racing Celebrates 50 Years and “Power of Fun”

FMF, an acronym for Flying Machine Factory, was born out of obsession by founder Don Emler in 1973, who was in search of ways to go faster and, in turn, having more fun. A tinkerer by nature, Emler was fond of mechanical things and set forth discovering ways to make dirt bikes fly. His curiosity and devotion led to the first high-performance aftermarket exhaust systems used by the sport’s fastest riders and has continued to grow throughout the past five decades, making FMF an industry powerhouse and a household name amongst motocross enthusiasts.

“Throughout our 50 years of existence one thing that has remained constant is a commitment to having fun. We come to work every day with the goal to make riding dirt bikes fun for everybody, from the weekend warrior to the factory racer. The sound, feeling, and even the smell associated with twisting the throttle is something that can’t be replicated,” said Donny Emler Jr., FMF Racing Marketing/Apparel Director. “Our journey as a business has been one heck of an adventure and we’re proud to remain family owned and operated with genuine ‘American Made’ products. Our partnership with Pro Motocross spans 30 years and we cannot think of a better way to celebrate this milestone year for FMF Racing than to be at the races alongside our fellow motoheads all summer long.”

One of the cornerstone elements of FMF’s continued support of the Pro Motocross Championship has been its commitment to shining the spotlight on privateer racers, who serve as the lifeblood of the sport. The “FMF Privateer Power Award” highlights the underdog racer from each round of the season that defied the odds to compete alongside the sport’s most high-profile names and grab the attention of the industry with a memorable performance. That tradition will continue for the 2023 season, bringing well-deserved recognition to the athletes whose passion and commitment embodies the fabric that FMF Racing was founded on.