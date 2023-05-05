FMF Racing Celebrates 50 Years and “Power of Fun”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 3, 2023) – With the countdown to the start of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, well underway MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the return of FMF Racing as the “Official Exhaust” of American motocross. As one of the longest supporters of this storied championship, the Southern California-based manufacturer of high-performance exhaust systems will fittingly celebrate its 50 years of business and the “Power of Fun” throughout the summer, paying homage to the indelible and pioneering legacy of one of the sport’s most iconic brands.
“It’s no coincidence that the beginnings of FMF Racing coincide with the infancy of the Pro Motocross Championship, as both now boast a half century of showcasing the absolute best of what American motocross has to offer,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The sport blossomed out of the booming Southern California racing scene, fostering motocross’ first domestic superstars and one of its most influential brands in FMF. As this championship has continued to grow, so has the passion-driven business started by Don Emler Sr. in 1973, who together have become standard bearers for success. FMF’s roots in support of Pro Motocross span almost as long as the company itself, which has made the brand synonymous with this prestigious championship.”
Defending 450 Class Champion Eli Tomac and the entire
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team utilize FMF Racing exhausts.
Photo: Align Media
FMF, an acronym for Flying Machine Factory, was born out of obsession by founder Don Emler in 1973, who was in search of ways to go faster and, in turn, having more fun. A tinkerer by nature, Emler was fond of mechanical things and set forth discovering ways to make dirt bikes fly. His curiosity and devotion led to the first high-performance aftermarket exhaust systems used by the sport’s fastest riders and has continued to grow throughout the past five decades, making FMF an industry powerhouse and a household name amongst motocross enthusiasts.
“Throughout our 50 years of existence one thing that has remained constant is a commitment to having fun. We come to work every day with the goal to make riding dirt bikes fun for everybody, from the weekend warrior to the factory racer. The sound, feeling, and even the smell associated with twisting the throttle is something that can’t be replicated,” said Donny Emler Jr., FMF Racing Marketing/Apparel Director. “Our journey as a business has been one heck of an adventure and we’re proud to remain family owned and operated with genuine ‘American Made’ products. Our partnership with Pro Motocross spans 30 years and we cannot think of a better way to celebrate this milestone year for FMF Racing than to be at the races alongside our fellow motoheads all summer long.”
One of the cornerstone elements of FMF’s continued support of the Pro Motocross Championship has been its commitment to shining the spotlight on privateer racers, who serve as the lifeblood of the sport. The “FMF Privateer Power Award” highlights the underdog racer from each round of the season that defied the odds to compete alongside the sport’s most high-profile names and grab the attention of the industry with a memorable performance. That tradition will continue for the 2023 season, bringing well-deserved recognition to the athletes whose passion and commitment embodies the fabric that FMF Racing was founded on.
The FMF Privateer Power Award celebrates the underdog racers
who defy the odds at each round of the Pro Motocross Championship.
Photo: Align Media
The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, presented by AMA Pro Racing, will commence on Saturday, May 27, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. The 11-round campaign will travel to 10 different states, with visits to iconic venues like Hangtown, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, High Point Raceway, RedBud MX, The Wick 338, Spring Creek MX Park, Washougal MX Park, Unadilla MX, Budds Creek Motocross Park, and Ironman Raceway.
