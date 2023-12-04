Follow these riders’ footsteps and pursue your dream of racing full-time by signing up to join 2024 R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup

Registration Now Open for the 2024 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup

After another successful season in 2023, aspiring young racers can now sign up for the renamed 2024 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup, which will once again support selected rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship.

Register for the 2024 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup by clicking here.

After its inaugural campaign in 2021, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship opened the door to world championship racing for several young riders, including the 2023 winner Italian Emiliano Ercolani, plus former victors Brazilian Enzo Valentim (2022) and Spaniard Iker Garcia Abella (2021).

After attracting ten overseas riders to compete in the championship during 2023, for 2024, the one-make series has a new name to reflect its growing nature and global appeal more accurately, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup, as it continues to represent the perfect opportunity for young riders from around the world to showcase their ability on the world stage.

You can follow in these riders’ footsteps and pursue your dream of racing full-time by signing up to join the 2024 R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup grid and become a part of Yamaha’s award-winning bLU cRU program that forms the foundation of the Yamaha Racing pyramid, which is designed to cultivate the next generation of young riding talent in road and off-road racing.

It creates the perfect platform for young riders to benefit from professional coaching, technical support, and mentoring from some of the biggest names in racing, designed to encourage, develop, and nurture the stars of tomorrow while providing an uninterrupted career path from national to world championship level, with over 600 youngsters benefitting from the scheme in 2023.

Open to riders aged 14-20, the 2024 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup will run alongside six rounds of the WorldSBK campaign, giving youngsters the perfect platform to showcase their talent in front of the top teams and riders.

Provisional 2024 R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup Calendar

TBA: Preseason Test

22-24 Mar: Barcelona, Spain

19-21 Apr: Assen, The Netherlands

14-16 Jun: Misano, Italy

12-14 Jul: Donington, United Kingdom

06-08 Sep: Magny Cours, France

27-29 Sep: Aragon, Spain

This talent doesn’t go unnoticed, with a number of former bLU cRU riders lining up on the grid during the 2023 WorldSSP300 Championship alongside several of the current crop of talented youngsters getting the opportunity to run as wild cards.

At each race weekend, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup riders will be based at the dedicated bLU cRU village inside the WorldSBK paddock. All entrants will receive coaching and technical support, while Yamaha R3 machinery and a complete riding package, including race leathers, gloves, boots, helmet, tyres and fuel, are provided, with season entry fees of just €30,500 (Euros).

The overall champion will earn a place on the 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship grid with full Yamaha Motor Europe support, providing they are over the minimum age for entry into the class. Second in the standings will be offered a 50 percent discount on their 2025 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup registration, while the rider who finishes third will receive a 25 percent discount.

A number of riders will also be selected from the championship to attend the exclusive VR46 Yamaha Master Camp in Italy, where they will receive coaching from the same team responsible for advising the VR46 Academy Riders.

Following the success of this year’s series, interest is expected to be high, and with only 30 grid slots available for the 2024 season, early sign-up is essential to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.