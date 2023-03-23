2023 expectations ahead of milestone MotoGP Grand Prix year

Somewhat unusually, MotoGP will fire up Grand Prix engines on European soil as the calendar opens in southern Portugal this week. It has been over fifteen years since the championship last started on the continent. The Algarve International Circuit, close to the town of Portimao, first staged MotoGP in 2020 and has been an ever-present site since; the technical demands of the climbs, drops and cambers of the 4.5km layout providing a challenging mix of speed. The facility has entertained pre-season testing sessions for all three classes and is now building-up to the first event of the longest ever Grand Prix campaign.

Husqvarna Motorcycles embarks on its fourth world championship year but with the added commitment to the Moto2 category. The team have completed tests in both Jerez and Portimao with Moto3 riders Ayumu Sasaki (22 years old, winner of two Grands Prix with nine podiums on the FR 250 GP in 2022 while classifying 4th in the championship) and rookie Collin Veijer (18 years of age) as well as welcoming 2022 MotoGP rider and former Moto3 GP winner Darryn Binder (25, from South Africa, making his debut in Moto2) and Lukas Tulovic (22, from Germany and the 2022 European Champion) for the intermediate division.

Veijer and Tulovic will have to grapple with the demands of Moto3 and Moto2 as new recruits for Husqvarna Motorcycles. Binder has the same status, both coming to a new factory and competing in Moto2, but already has eight seasons of Grand Prix experience to call on. Sasaki’s second year in Husqvarna Motorcycles white and blue sees the continuance of a very strong alliance from 2022; the union represents a good chance of a fourth successive year of Moto3 spoils for the brand.

The Grande Premio de Portugal gets underway with the first Moto3 Practice1 at 09.00 GMT this Friday.

Ayumu Sasaki: “I’m excited! A new team structure and I think it is a stronger background than what we had before: I have everything I need to be stronger than in 2022. Of course, our expectation is very high but we have to take the championship race-by-race and keep our target of always trying for podiums and always being at the front. We have to read the category to be up there consistently. That’s the main thing and then we reassess in the middle of the season. From the tests we have done we are capable of making our target. We have to focus. I cannot wait to start in Portimao.”

Collin Veijer: “I can’t wait to start my first season in the Moto3 world championship. My expectations for this year are to learn new things and to improve every lap. My goal is to be Rookie of the Year and I will try my very best for this. I know I can count on my team and we will work hard together.”

Darryn Binder: “Super-excited to start the first race of the season and it’s certainly different to begin in Europe. Portimao is a crazy track and I really enjoy riding here. Pre-season has been good and I’m excited to run out in the Husqvarna Motorcycles colours for the first time. I hope we’ll have a decent weekend to start the year.”

Lukas Tulovic: “Finally we can get going! The winter break has been a bit longer for me compared to the guys who were in last year’s world championship. I’ve been kicking ass all winter to arrive here fit and ready for Moto2. Testing was awesome. I got to know everybody in the team and the new bike. It was exciting and positive. I have a lot of confidence to start the season. Expectations? I said last year that I was looking to the top ten because I was comparing my lap-times in the European Championship to the world championship and I think it is a realistic target, maybe not at the first race but we will try to be there. I think we can be optimistic and hope to make some progress.”

Peter Öttl, Team Manager: “It was hectic winter getting everything ready but we had two good tests where we fine-tuned the preparation for the season. Collin missed the first one because of a small injury but made his laps in Portimao just fine and worked well with his group. He has good potential and, as a rookie, he will need some time. It’s very exciting to get the championship started in Portugal and we know Ayumu is very competitive; he was riding for wins and podiums last year and that is his – and our – expectation again for 2023. The team have been pushing a lot in pre-season and I want to thank them for this. Now we go racing!”