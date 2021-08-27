Groundbreaking Program to Showcase Motocross’ Most Promising Amateur Talent

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 26, 2021) – A collection of American motocross’ most promising amateur racers are set to converge at Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway on Friday, August 27, for the inaugural gathering of the new MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine. The East Region portion of the new program will serve as a precursor to the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National, the 10th round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, on Saturday, August 28.

In addition to a talented collection of A & B class riders, who received invitations from the sport’s participating manufacturers, a star-studded group of former national champions and race winners will serve as the East Region coaching staff. Six-time AMA Pro Motocross National Champion Broc Glover will be joined by two-time AMA Pro Motocross National Champion Grant Langston, 2009 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion Chad Reed, and 10-time Pro Motocross National event winner Damon Bradshaw as coaches and mentors for the contingent of East Region competitors.

The combine will be highlighted by a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos, which will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for these budding stars to showcase their talents under the watchful eye of the pro paddock, featuring the most storied factory race teams and highly regarded team managers in American motocross. The motos will mimic the format utilized at every round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, with the intention of providing a sense of the professional atmosphere each rider will experience upon graduation to the sport’s highest level, including podium interviews at the conclusion of each moto.

In addition to the excitement on the track, the East Region competitors will participate in classroom-style education sessions that will provide invaluable insight into other aspects of the professional level, including fitness, nutrition, and media engagement. The combine weekend will conclude with a ceremonial parade lap during opening ceremonies of the Ironman National to provide well-deserved recognition to the thousands of fans in attendance.

East Region Rider Invite List:

Daxton Bennick / Morganton, North Carolina / KTM

Logan Best / North Port, Florida / Yamaha

Gavin Brough / Kaysville, Utah / Kawasaki

Cameron Campbell / Coal Valley, Illinois / KTM

Jayden Clough / Elko New Market, Minnesota / Kawasaki

Trevor Colip / Bowling Green, Indiana / KTM

Ethan Day / Twin Lake, Michigan / Kawasaki

Ryder DiFrancesco / Bakersfield, California / Kawasaki

Chance Hymas / Pocatello, Idaho / Kawasaki

Kimble Jett / Norwood, Louisiana / KTM

Pat Murphy / Clinton, Iowa / Kawasaki

Eddie Norred Jr. / Rockford, Illinois / Kawasaki

Chase Prince / Petersburg, Tennessee / Honda

Larry Reyes Jr. / Houston, Texas / Yamaha

Noah Schuring / Portage, Michigan / Yamaha

Gavin Towers / Venetia, Pennsylvania / Kawasaki

Judson Wisdom / Lawrenceburg, Tennessee / Yamaha

Chase Yentzer / Carlisle, Pennsylvania / Suzuki

