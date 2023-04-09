Hospitalization crash during AMA Supercross Championship Glendale practice

There were both highs and lows for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Team as the AMA Supercross Series moved to Glendale, Arizona, for round 12 of the 2023 season.

250SX

RJ Hampshire has been a consistent championship contender aboard his FC 250 throughout the 250 West season, and that string continued in Glendale, where consistency is key in the Triple Crown format. After running in the third spot early in the first main, he advanced to his eventual second place finishing position just before the midway point. In the second main, he executed a great start and led all 11 laps, scoring a solid win and setting himself up for a shot at the overall. For the third and final main event, RJ made a series of quick passes to move into third position, but could climb no higher, which gave him second overall for the night.

“I felt really good today, I just came up a little short tonight. In the first and second mains I rode well and felt good on the bike. I just didn’t execute in that third main,” Hampshire said. “I’m really happy with my FC250, this whole team, and I’ll just keep on grinding and keep on moving forward and try and knock one of these wins off here soon.”

450SX

Following a string of increasingly improved results aboard his FC 450 Rockstar Edition prior to Glendale, Christian Craig had his sights set on a top finish. Unfortunately, he was unable to compete after a crash during practice left him with a briefly dislocated hip and an elbow injury. He was transported to the local hospital for further evaluation.

Next Event (Round 13): April 13, 2023 – Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Ga.

Round 12 Results: Glendale

250SX West – Overall

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) 1-3-1

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna 2-1-3

3. Levi Kitchen (Yamaha) 3-2-2

450SX – Overall

1. Eli Tomac (Yamaha) 1-2-1

2. Chase Sexton (Honda) 4-1-3

3. Justin Barcia (GASGAS) 3-6-2

250SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) – 153 points

2. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) – 127 points

3. Levi Kitchen (Yamaha) – 101 points

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Eli Tomac – 274 points

2. Cooper Webb – 267 points

3. Chase Sexton – 249 points

…

8. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 150 points

27. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 15 points