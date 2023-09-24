Worked for this moment for his whole life and now it’s a dream come true at Aragon

Germany’s Valentin Folger Becomes the 2023 R7 SuperFinale Winner in Aragon

After a podium in Race 1 and a win after a fantastic scrap in Race 2, Germany’s Valentin Folger has earned the title of 2023 R7 SuperFinale winner.

The second ever R7 SuperFinale saw two thrilling races at Motorland Aragon for the 27 riders participating from all over the globe. The first race of the day had plenty of tense battles throughout the field, but pole-sitter Eric Molina was quick to stamp his authority during his second year at the SuperFinale. The Spaniard pulled a gap early on that proved insurmountable for his rivals after he extended the lead to 6.5 seconds. However, the chasing pack squabbled amongst themselves for the remainder of the unpredictable race. Folger kept it smooth and consistent to push his way into podium contention, and this strategy paid off for the German when he took second place at the chequered flag. Italy’s Davide Conte was thrilled to take a strong third place finish.

It was all to play for in Race 2, and with the temptation of winning the title of ‘R7 SuperFinale winner’ and picking up a brand new R7, the competition was hotter than ever. Molina used his track knowledge to take the holeshot, but this time he was unable to pull away and instead he was forced to battle it out with a huge lead group of riders. Italy’s Nikolas Marfurt looked very strong, but a crash in Race 1 cost him the chance to progress in the points standings. Conte also put in another very impressive display, and the effervescent youngster came close to another podium spot. Eric Molina was urged on by the Spanish fans, but despite his best efforts he could only manage third in Race 2, while Italy’s Tommaso Occhi took a great second place. But it was Folger who shone brightest, setting the fastest lap and carving through for the race victory and the overall win thanks to his haul of 45 points.

The Top 3 overall in the 2023 R7 SuperFinale were Folger (Germany), Molina (Spain), and Conte (Italy).

Eric Molina

Race 1 Winner

“The ambience of World Superbikes is incredible, I feel at home and I feel supported by everybody around me. I’m very happy for the result that I achieved in Race 1. The truth is that I would’ve liked to have a Race 2 very similar to Race 1, also because the guys that were behind me were very fast, so it’s dangerous to be stuck in a group. In the end I couldn’t win the crown, but I’ve really enjoyed my weekend and the R7 experience has been fantastic once again.”

Valentin Folger

Race 2 and R7 SuperFinale Winner

“I can’t describe this feeling, I’ve worked for this moment for my whole life and now it’s a dream come true. I just want to enjoy this moment with my team, my friends, my family. This is really incredible! The new R7 is a nice gift, and I’m looking forward to receiving it, but also to know I have the title of ‘2023 R7 SuperFinale winner’ is something very special. Let’s see where I will race next year – I hope Supersport class, but we have to look for options. That’s the first goal in the future.”