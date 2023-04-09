New opportunity to test new Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP machine

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu to Test Yamaha YZR-M1 at Jerez MotoGP Test

2021 Superbike World Champion, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, will have a new opportunity to test the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP machine during a planned development test at the Jerez circuit in Andalucía, Spain.

Razgatlıoğlu will join Yamaha’s MotoGP Test Rider, Cal Crutchlow, for two days of testing on Monday 10th and Tuesday 11th April in Jerez.

It will be the Turkish star’s second test aboard the YZR-M1, after his first outing at Motorland Aragon in June last year was cut short by inclement weather.

The characteristics of the 4.428 km Jerez circuit are well suited to Razgatlıoğlu’s riding style and the test should provide an ideal opportunity for him to accrue plenty of track time and adapt himself to the YZR-M1.

Lin Jarvis – Managing Director Yamaha Motor Racing Srl

“Firstly, let me say it is our pleasure to be able to give Toprak another opportunity to ride the YZR-M1. I was unable to be present at his previous test but this time I will be in Jerez to follow the testing and I will depart straight from there to attend the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin next weekend. Toprak is an extraordinarily talented motorcycle racer, and I am very curious to see his speed on our Factory MotoGP machine. He will have the chance to ride alongside Cal who will be there for the ongoing development testing of our 2023 YZR-M1.”

Andrea Dosoli – Road Racing Manager Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.

“I would like to thank both Yamaha Motor Company and Yamaha Motor Racing for giving Toprak the opportunity to test the YZR-M1 once again. As the reigning Superbike World Champion, Toprak’s test aboard the Yamaha YZR-M1 last year was highly anticipated by many in both the MotoGP and WorldSBK paddocks. Unfortunately, it was difficult for him to fully familiarise with the YZR-M1 at the Aragon test due to the disruption caused by the weather. This time around at Jerez, a track at which Toprak has traditionally been very strong, it looks like we’re going to enjoy almost perfect testing conditions. Toprak’s focus at this test will, once again, be on getting a feel for the characteristics of the YZR-M1 and the Michelin tyres, whereas we are very interested to see how quickly a WorldSBK rider of his calibre can adapt to the unique demands of riding a MotoGP bike.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

“I am looking forward to testing the YZR-M1 MotoGP bike at Jerez, a track I like a lot. The last test in Aragon was limited by the weather, but in Jerez it looks like we’ll have better conditions and more track time. It will give me the chance to understand better the demands of racing a Factory MotoGP bike. Thanks to Yamaha for giving me this opportunity.”