HUSQVARNA’S BEST SUPERCROSS FINISH OF THE SEASON IN DETROIT

450SX

Over the last two events (Daytona and Indy), Christian has carded a tenth and seventh, and he backed it up with a sixth this week in Detroit for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. Using his FC 450 Rockstar Edition to avoid the chaos that claimed other competitors, he charged to a sixth-place finish in the main to continue his streak of improved results.

“It started off pretty good. I was gelling with the track and feeling good in practice but rode tight in the heat and made some mistakes,” Craig said. “I found my groove a little bit in the main after a mid-pack start. I came through the pack, clicked off my laps, and took advantage of mistakes. I didn’t ride my best but was consistent and able to work my way up to sixth. I need to work on attacking and being better.”

250SX

Rookie seasons don’t always go smoothly or according to plan, but Talon Hawkins continues the fight in the AMA Supercross East division aboard his FC 250, improving weekly while picking up new areas to work on. This week he battled the whoops and carded a 15th-place finish after a crash early in the main.

“It started out all right, and I felt good on the bike. But I was really struggling in the whoops,” Hawkins said. “I need to get my form a little bit better, a little bit more precise to where it’s the same going through every time. I had a spill on the first lap of the main event. I was in seventh after a decent start from the outside and unfortunately ended up going down. I picked it back up and went from dead last and caught up to 15th. I’m happy with how I rode, how I was riding when I was up, but not happy with the crashes. So, I can’t wait to get back to the Baker’s Factory and get back to the grind.”

Next Event (Round 11): March 25, 2023 – Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

Round Ten Results: Detroit

250SX East – Main Event

1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

2. Nate Thrasher (Yamaha)

3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

…

15. Talon Hawkins– Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

450SX – Main Event

1. Chase Sexton (Honda)

2. Cooper Webb (KTM)

3. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

…

6. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

250SX East Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) – 151 points

2. Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) – 116 points

3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) – 111 points

…

15. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 47 points

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Cooper Webb – 225 points

2. Eli Tomac – 222 points

3. Chase Sexton – 208 points

…

8. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 136 points