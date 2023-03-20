Caprock National Enduro in Turkey Texas Results

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA’S CRAIG DELONG TURNS IN SOLID FOURTH-PLACE FINISH AT TOUGH CAPROCK ENDURO

DELONG’S TEAMMATE TREVOR BOLLINGER GRINDS OUT EIGHTH-PLACE FINISH

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong turned in a solid fourth-place finish in challenging conditions at this weekend’s Caprock National Enduro in Turkey, Texas, just missing the podium by less then 14 seconds. Meanwhile, DeLong’s teammate Trevor Bollinger fought through back markers and thick layers of dust to salvage an eighth. With the finish, DeLong matched his performance at the series opener in Sumter, South Carolina, last month.

Riding in conditions not typically found on the east coast-based national enduro series, DeLong got off to a slow start in the dry and dusty desert terrain, but picked up his pace as the event wore on, which included posting the second-fastest time in the rugged third test.

“It was kind of a mediocre day,” said DeLong. “I kind of struggled in the first couple of tests so I came in before test three and made some changes and I felt I was more comfortable going forward. I think me and Ricky were only 14 seconds apart there at the end, so I need to work on being more comfortable from the start.”

Bollinger struggled in the first two tests, as well, but, like DeLong, finally found a setup he was comfortable with, although he took a bit longer to adapt to the desert-like conditions, plus his later start time left him with more back-markers and more dust to deal with.

“I just struggled with bike set-up at the start, and adjusting to this foreign terrain,” said Bollinger. “We kept making changes all day, but after the second test I think we found a good something I could ride. I definitely felt better from the second test on and I am looking forward to the rest of the season. We’ll just keep plugging on.”

Next Round (3): Kingston, Arkansas – April 23, 2023

The Caprock Enduro Results

NE Pro 1 Class

1. Josh Toth (GG)

2. Grant Baylor (KAW)

3. Ricky Russell (GG)

4. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

…

8. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing