Inspiration Friday: Backcountry Discovery Routes

For the 2nd year in a row, BMW has partnered with BDR to offer up adventure motorcycling in the back country by showcasing their newest film, Oregon BDR in over 70 locations.

“The ORBDR expedition film features members of the BDR team and special guests from BMW Motorrad USA, Mosko Moto, and Edelweiss Bike Travel as they take a first run on the all-new ORBDR. Starting in the high desert landscapes of Southeastern Oregon, and exploring North, into the Cascade Range, the crew tests their endurance, riding cross-state through 750 miles of lava rock, silt, sand, and steep mountain roads. Highlighting the state’s many natural wonders including hot springs, products, caverns, buttes, and glaciated volcanoes, the route and film showcases why traveling by motorcycle is one of the best ways to discover the backcountry of Oregon.”

Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) is a non-profit organization that creates off-highway routes for adventure and dual-sport motorcycle travel. The organization’s work includes promoting rider education and safety campaigns, driving economic relief to rural communities, and encouraging responsible motorcycle travel in the backcountry. Through the careful investment of funds and working with land managers and other public benefit organizations, BDR seeks to keep remote roads and public trails open for motorcycling for generations to come.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – February 24, 2023…BMW Motorrad USA is excited to announce its second partnership with adventure motorcycling non-profit, Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) on their newest route – Oregon. This is the second BDR route on which BMW Motorrad has collaborated on, the first being the Wyoming BDR, released in 2022.

The ORBDR represents the organization’s twelfth route for adventure and dual-sport motorcycle travel, with free GPS tracks, travel resources, and Butler Motorcycle Map scheduled to accompany the film’s debut.

“BMW Motorrad is proud to partner with Backcountry Discovery Routes once again, and for a second time in two years, in the creation of the new Oregon BDR. In 2023, BMW Motorrad celebrates its 100th year anniversary and also marks 43 years of BMW GS motorcycles. This is the perfect time to share our passion for the adventure and dual-sport riding communities and show our continued support for the BDR organization and what they stand for.” said Luciana Francisco, Head of Brand and Marketing, BMW Motorrad USA. “We look forward to both new and experienced off-road enthusiasts being inspired by the scenic routes of the ORBDR.”

To launch of the new Oregon route, Backcountry Discovery Routes and BMW Motorrad will kick-off with a film premier event in Portland, Oregon and selected BMW Motorrad dealer events on Saturday, February 4th. Additionally, over 70 film screenings are planned through spring 2023, hosted by dealers and clubs around the country.

Oregon BDR February 4th film premier locations can be found by visiting https://ridebdr.com/events/

“I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and have always been fascinated by volcanoes. The ORBDR is a route filled with natural wonders of the volcanic kind. We designed the ORBDR to show off different regions of the state and keep the route ever-changing. Oregon has vast high desert in the southeast, sparse pine forests in the central part of the state, and densely forested mountains in the Cascade Range. It almost feels like three BDRs packed into one.” said Bryce Stevens, Oregon Route Architect & BDR Co-Founder

Joining the expedition team in Oregon was Ricardo Rodriguez, Lead Motorcycle Instructor at BMW’s U.S. Rider Academy in Greer, SC. Ricardo is a graduate of BMW’s rigorous International Instructor’s Academy and has been teaching on-road street survival, adventure off-road and authority riding skills since 2010.

“The BDR Team has set out on a fantastic mission, helping keep public lands accessible to the adventure community. I am very proud and excited about the relationship between BDR, BMW Motorrad, and the BMW U.S. Rider Academy. Having the opportunity to be a part of the Oregon BDR has helped build my experience as a rider and a coach. Overcoming the challenges along the ORBDR reinforced to me the value of the skills we teach daily at the US Rider Academy.” said Ricardo Rodriguez, Lead Motorcycle Instructor, BMW U.S. Rider Academy. “Backcountry Discovery Routes offers properly trained riders an opportunity to put their skills to the test. The Oregon BDR is a challenge and reward riding adventure.”

Backcountry Discovery Routes

Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) is a 501c(3) non-profit organization that creates off-highway routes for adventure and dual-sport motorcycle travel. The organization’s work includes promoting rider education and safety campaigns, driving economic relief to rural communities, and encouraging responsible motorcycle travel in the backcountry. Through the careful investment of funds and working with land managers and other public benefit organizations, BDR seeks to keep remote roads and public trails open for motorcycling for generations to come. BDR delivers turn-key trip planning resources to the community including GPS tracks, digital maps, travel information, route condition updates, YouTube videos, Q&As, and other information. The organization relies on the generosity of donors and a team of volunteers and ambassadors who contribute thousands of hours each year to help carry out this mission. Since 2010, BDR has created routes in Washington, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, the Mid-Atlantic region, Southern California, the North-East region, Wyoming, and now in Oregon.

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles as well as the BMW XM. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 349 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers,146 BMW motorcycle retailers, 104 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

