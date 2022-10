Give Back to Those Who Give So Much. That’s this week’s Inspiration Friday: Honoring Heroes Collection on Total Motorcycle! Indian Motorcycle has unveiled it’s Honoring Heroes’ apparel collection with all profits from purchases made donated to Armed Services YMCA Operation Ride Home program. How inspiring is that? Especially if, like me, your a Military Vet.

With 13 new styles, the 2022 Indian Motorcycle Honoring Heroes collection includes a mix of military-inspired khaki, black and camo casualwear pieces for men and women. Check out a few of the styles I’ve highlighted in today’s article. Plus there is nothing wrong with supporting a great cause or wearing apparel from another motorcycle manufacturer (I do) as we are all in this together.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE ‘HONORING HEROES’ APPAREL COLLECTION PROVIDES DYNAMIC FUND-RAISING PLATFORM TO CONNECT UNITED STATES MILITARY PERSONNEL WITH FAMILY

100 Percent of Profits from Military-Inspired Collection Will Benefit the Armed Services YMCA and its Operation Ride Home Program

The ‘Honoring Heroes’ Collection was Originally Designed by Indian Motorcycle to Give Back to Those Who Give So Much

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today unveiled its 2022 ‘Honoring Heroes’ apparel collection – a military-inspired line that allows riders and fans to proudly display their support for U.S. military service, while also directly supporting active-duty military with their purchases. From now until November 30, 2022, Indian Motorcycle will donate 100% of the collection’s profits to benefit the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) and its Operation Ride Home program, which assists active-duty United States military personnel in traveling home to visit their families.

With 13 new styles, the 2022 Indian Motorcycle Honoring Heroes collection includes a mix of military-inspired khaki, black and camo casualwear pieces for men and women. The men’s line features a zip-up hoodie, crewneck sweatshirt, and various shirt styles, including a button-up short-sleeve, standard t-shirt, sleeveless and long-sleeve options. The women’s line features a zip-up hoodie, and three shirt options: V-neck t-shirt, tank top, and three-quarter sleeve. To complete the collection, Indian Motorcycle has also introduced a new Camo Icon Trucker Hat and Black Icon Cap.

“Support for the United States military and the men and women who serve our country has long been a cornerstone of the Indian Motorcycle brand, and we’re always exploring meaningful ways to make a difference for our active and retired military,” said Michael Dougherty, President of Indian Motorcycle. “Last year’s collection garnered positive feedback across the board, and that success motivated us to not only bring it back for 2022, but to turn it into a significant fund-raising engine for our friends at the Armed Services YMCA.”

The ASYMCA is an independent, national non-profit and Association of the YMCA of the USA, specifically dedicated to serving active-duty military service members and their families. The oldest military support organization in the U.S., the ASYMCA was established in 1861 and has long provided care and comfort for military troops through unique and specialized programs for service members, military spouses and military children.

As a gesture of appreciation for their service, Indian Motorcycle employees who are veterans themselves were featured in the official product photography for the Honoring Heroes collection.

The Indian Motorcycle Honoring Heroes collection is available now at select Indian Motorcycle dealers around the country. Until November 30, 2022, all profits from purchases made will be donated, up to a total of $100,000, by Indian Motorcycle to benefit the ASYMCA and its Operation Ride Home program.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America’s First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA

The Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) is the oldest military support organization in the United States, founded in 1861. The ASYMCA’s mission enhances the lives of active-duty junior enlisted military members and their families in spirit, mind and body through programs relevant to the unique challenges of military life. In 2021, the ASYMCA engaged nearly 150,000 individuals and delivered more than 500,000 points of service through its 12 Branches and 24 Affiliate Partners, serving 89 military installations across the U.S. To learn more about how the ASYMCA is “Strengthening Our Military Family(R)” visit www.asymca.org.