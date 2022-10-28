Winners Decided at YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup Masterclass Spain

A record breaking 395 young riders from every corner of Europe signed up for the 2022 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, with more than 100 of them then contesting the YZ SuperFinale at the FIM Motocross World Championship round in Saint Jean d’Angely, France. 16 of those riders will now enter the final phase of the competition, the bLU cRU Masterclass, which is set to take place from November 1-3 in Tarragona, Spain.

The 16 riders were selected during the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, with the three podium finishers in each of the YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 classes automatically securing a place at the Masterclass, where they will be joined by seven wild card riders selected by the Yamaha bLU cRU Racing Committee.

The Masterclass provides an opportunity for the riders, all aged between 8 and 16 years, to showcase their talents, while also honing their skills under the direction of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 riders Jeremy Seewer and Thibault Benistant, and bLU cRU Rider Coach, Brian Jørgensen. At the end of the two-day event, a winner in each class will be selected.

The winner of the YZ125 category will secure a place on a Yamaha Supported team, where they will race a GYTR-kitted YZ125 in the 2023 EMX125 Championship. The winners of the YZ65 and YZ85 categories will receive valuable support from Yamaha Motor Europe for their 2023 campaigns. All three winners will be announced on 15th November 2022.

The YZ125 riders attending the Masterclass include the SuperFinale podium finishers, Italians Nicola Salvini and Maurizio Scollo and Denmark’s Nicolai Skovbjerg. They will be joined by wild card riders Salvador Pérez from Spain, Mathis Barthez from France, and Adrien Bølviken from Norway.

The five YZ85 riders in attendance will be SuperFinale race winner, Dani Tsankov from Bulgaria, Luis Raoul Santeusanio from Switzerland, Iker Diez from Spain, Enea Alamanni from Italy and Bertram Thorius from Denmark.

The YZ65 category is represented by the top five finishers at the SuperFinale; Tylan Lagain from France, Davi Dür from Austria, Willads Gordon from Denmark, Alberto Rodriguez and Esteve Abella, both of whom are from Spain.