Last Chance to Register for the 2024 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup

The 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship season is fast approaching, so take this opportunity to sign up for the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup and book your place in the paddock.

Open to competitors aged 14-20, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup has provided a proven path into World Championship racing for talented young riders since its launch in 2021. A spectacular 2023 season saw Italy’s Emiliano Ercolani crowned champion in a nail-biting final round decider, and the 18-year-old is now set to make his Supersport300 FIM World Championship debut, with support from Yamaha Motor Europe and the Motoxracing team.

The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup will once again support six rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship, visiting some of the best circuits Europe has to offer and allowing the young riders to regularly rub shoulders with the sport’s top athletes and the many thousands of fans who visit the paddock.

The series enjoys a truly global feel with entrants from India, Turkey, Brazil, Japan and Australia already registered for this year’s title campaign. And with only 30 grid slots available for the 2024 season, now is the perfect time to sign up to avoid missing out on this exciting opportunity.

Each weekend, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup riders will be based at the bLU cRU village, located at a designated area inside the paddock. All entrants will receive coaching and technical support, while Yamaha R3 machinery and a complete riding package, including race leathers, gloves, boots, helmet, tyres and fuel, are provided at a low cost, with season entry fees of just €30,500 (euros).

The overall champion will earn a place on the 2025 Supersport300 FIM World Championship grid with full Yamaha Motor Europe support, providing they are over the minimum age for entry into the class. Second in the standings will be offered a 50% discount on their 2025 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup registration, while the rider who finishes third in the championship will receive a 25% discount.

Five riders will also be selected for the VR46 Yamaha Master Camp in Italy, where they will receive coaching from the same team responsible for advising the VR46 Academy Riders.

You can register for the 2024 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup by clicking here