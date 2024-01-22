All-new 2024 Generation Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen Bikes!

Husqvarna Vitpilen?! Svartpilen?! Sounds like the Swedish Chef from The Muppets “Bork! Bork! Bork!!”…but I just discovered Vitpilen means WHITE ARROW and Svartpilen is BLACK ARROW in Swedish… I didn’t know that, and it’s not listed in the literature either! Names out of the way, they are ALL-NEW 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Svartpilen 125, Vitpilen 401, and Vitpilen 125 featuring new frames, swingarms, new engines, rear suspension, 5” TFT display, front fork, premium paint, low seat height, cornering ABS, Easy Shift and connectivity features, LED headlight, Spoked 17” wheels or cast aluminium 17″ wheels! That’s A LOT of new to discover.

These Husqvarna street bikes are so unique, they remind me of the classic 1960’s style Norton bikes with the flat petrol tanks and gauges for style. I’ve seen a few of them in person riding around and they do get attention even when parked. I think it’s great to see a motorcycle manufacturer like Husqvarna expand their line into something new and different and offer up unique solutions to street bikes!

– 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

– 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

– 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

– 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 125

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES UNVEILS ALL-NEW VITPILEN AND SVARTPILEN MODELS

LATEST GENERATION STREET MOTORCYCLES SET TO DOMINATE THE ROADS IN 2024

From urban commuting to weekend exploration, the newest Vitpilen and Svartpilen models have been designed to offer a consistently fun, memorable, and dynamic riding experience. Aboard these new machines, riders both young and experienced can disrupt and escape the ordinary.

An all-new steel trellis frame preserves the much-loved agility of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen models, with a lightweight aluminium swingarm and WP suspension on each machine ensuring predictable handling. The 2024 machines also feature a longer wheelbase, new frame, and a revised seat height, improving their cornering behaviour while keeping their renowned stability. The Vitpilen models further benefit from new handlebars that offer reduced weight for highly responsive steering. Powering the 2024 range is a new and more compact engine family, EURO 5+-compliant with an improved weight distribution and revised gearbox.

Offering an engaging and dynamic ride within and outside of urban environments, the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are powered by a 399 cc, 45 hp, single-cylinder engine that is housed inside a steel trellis chassis. Combined with a new aluminium swingarm, the motorcycles’ much-loved nimble handling gives excellent rider feedback. The Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 also share key technology, including cornering MTC, switchable ride modes, adjustable WP suspension, ByBre brakes and Bosch cornering sensitive ABS that deliver powerful stopping. Easy Shift technology allows clutchless gear changes while a 5” bonded glass TFT display, premium paint finish with decals, and 17” wheels complete the unmistakable style of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen models.

Driven by a 125 cc, 15 hp single-cylinder engine, the new Svartpilen 125 and Vitpilen 125 offer a chance to learn and explore, combining ergonomic design with high-end components for a reassuring ride. Like their larger capacity siblings, both models feature WP suspension, ByBre brakes, and Bosch cornering sensitive ABS. Offering an outstanding power-to-weight ratio, the agile, compact, and A1 licence-compliant Svartpilen 125 and Vitpilen 125 are expertly designed for the next generation of young riders.

Supreme on tight urban roads and twisting highways, the Svartpilen 250 combines a lighter, 249 cc, 31 hp single-cylinder engine with a new lightweight chassis, aluminium swingarm, and an upright riding position for a controlled and assured ride wherever the road goes. As standard, WP suspension, ByBre brakes, and dual channel Bosch ABS are used, with cast aluminium triple clamps unique to the Svartpilen 250 offering precisely engineered flex for a comfortable ride. A new 5” LCD display, premium paint finish with decals, and heavy-duty 17” cast wheels round out the premium build of the Svartpilen 250.

Technical highlights:

New frame and swingarm that accommodate the new engine with off-centre rear suspension

New 5” bonded glass TFT display (5″LCD display on Svartpilen 250)

Open cartridge front fork (big piston fork on Svartpilen 250)

A premium paint finish with overcoated decals

Low seat height of 820 mm

Cornering ABS (dual-channel ABS on Svartpilen 250)

Easy Shift and connectivity features as standard

LED headlight with positioning light ring (without positioning light ring for Svartpilen 250)

Spoked 17” wheels with premium Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres (Svartpilen 125 and Svartpilen 401)

Cast aluminium 17″ wheels with 6-spoke aero design and premium Michelin Power 6 tyres (Vitpilen 125 and Vitpilen 401)

Additionally, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers a Technical Accessories range with a collection of meticulously designed, high-quality components to enhance performance and looks while increasing durability. The Functional Street Apparel collection allows riders to choose from a comprehensive range of riding gear and protective items, all of which provide maximum levels of safety and comfort.

The 2024 Vitpilen and Svartpilen range starts to be available from February 2024 onwards at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: ESCAPE THE ORDINARY.

Introducing the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401…

The new Svartpilen 401 is undoubtedly the ultimate machine for riding in metropolitan suburbs. Lightweight, comfortable to ride, and truly distinctive in its design, the latest generation model offers a fresh twist on two wheeled urban exploration. A punchy new motor provides not only torquey power on demand, but is lighter and more compact, which contributes to the agile feel of this city street stunner. Adjustable WP suspension ensures the smoothest of rides across the roughest of roads while the Swedish-inspired graphics feature a subtle blend of darker tones to create a formidable presence.

2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401: DISRUPT THE ORDINARY.

Introducing the 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401…

For 2024, the Vitpilen 401 is an all-new generation machine. A new, steel-trellis frame and cast aluminium swingarm, together with revised ergonomics, improve agility for a heightened level of rider feedback and a more engaging riding experience. Powered by a lighter engine, which produces optimal torque from down low in the RPM range, it ensures controllable power on demand. Complete with multiple electronic rider aids, adjustable WP suspension, and Bluetooth connectivity, the Vitpilen 401 can be fully customised for optimal on-road performance.