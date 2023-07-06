Many famous racing venues in the United States but few hold aura of Laguna Seca

Ducati’s Dynamic Duo Heads to the Happy Hunting Ground of Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 5, 2023 — There are many famous racing venues in the United States but few hold the aura of Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca.



Nestled in the Salinas hillside, the iconic 2.23 mile circuit that’s home to one of the most famous corners in racing—The Corkscrew—will once again hear the sound of America’s fastest road racers as MotoAmerica heads to its only Californian stop on its national tour.



If the first four rounds are anything to go by, round five of the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship will be a feast for Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati – Panigale V2). Laguna Seca is one of the few tracks on the 2023 calendar Forés has competed at, the Spaniard carding a pair of sixth-place finishes the last time WorldSBK took to the venue in 2018.



Undefeated in 2023 so far, Forés knows this weekend will throw up a unique challenge with the second of the year’s long-distance races, the first of which he dominated at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama back in May.



For Herrin, the Georgian native will look forward to his first race on the Panigale V4 R at a track he knows and loves. The current MotoAmerica Supersport Champion is still the Superbike lap record holder at 1:22.908, set in Superpole in 2018.



Third in the MotoAmerica Superbike series points, Herrin knows Laguna Seca represents one of his best opportunities to close the points gap to leader Jake Gagne and will be putting it all on the line in front of the many Ducatisti expected to show up and cheer the factory team on.



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati – Panigale V2 – #12):

“This race is the one I have been waiting for!” Forés enthused. “I know the track well and I really like it. I have always had good races there in WSBK, so I’m really looking forward to start the weekend. The long distance race again this weekend will be good fun and important with double points. The plan is to keep the winning momentum even if it gets harder and harder every time. I’m the rider everyone wants to beat, but I will do my best to ensure that doesn’t happen!”



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati Panigale V4 R – Ducati #2):

“I’m really excited about this weekend,” Herrin said. “We gained a lot of confidence on the V4 R at The Ridge and although it was a bummer that we crashed on Saturday, we could still salvage some really good finishes in both races. I’m a lot more comfortable on the motorcycle now. Going to Laguna Seca, which is the track I hold the lap record at, I think we’ll continue to have some good success. I’m really looking forward to spending time with my team. It’s a home race for us, it’s the 4th of July weekend, so I think it’s going to be a good one.”



On track action for the fifth round of the MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship will begin at 9:15 am PST on Friday, July 7. Forés will be the first of the Warhorse crew to hit the track at 10:05 am in Supersport with Herrin’s first ride at 10:45 am.