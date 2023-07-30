Remy Gardner Matches Best WorldSBK Finish in Most

Remy Gardner put in two great performances on Sunday in Most, managing to finish 6th in both the Superpole Race and Race 2. Dominique Aegerter added more points to his collection, crossing the line in 11th in the final feature race of the weekend.

Despite a wet morning Warm-Up, as soon as the riders headed to the grid for the Tissot Superpole Race the sun began to shine, offering a dry race for the WorldSBK field. The GYTR GRT Yamaha riders gave it their all, with Gardner managing to claim a strong sixth place by performing a great last lap move. Meanwhile, Aegerter couldn’t progress more than 11th after a good getaway, despite having decent speed.

The #87 and #77 had to start from 6th and 12th on the grid for the feature race and both got off the line well, gaining positions at the start. Gardner installed himself in a solid Top 5 place in the early stages, showing consistent race pace. The Aussie kept clocking fast laps in the 22-lap contest, eventually taking another sixth place, matching his best WorldSBK finish achieved in Assen in April. On the other side of the garage, Aegerter battled for more points, making progress in the latter stages to cross the line in 11th.

Remy Gardner – SPRC: P6 / Race 2: P6

“Overall it’s been a very positive weekend. Today I managed to stay up the front in the Superpole Race and have consistent speed, and then in Race 2 I could see the pack leaders and I felt good with a strong rhythm. In the last part of the race the tyres started to drop, and I felt I was on the limit, we used them up a bit too much and the other guys preserved theirs better. Anyway, this weekend is a confidence boost for us and hopefully we can be closer to the Top 5 in the next races.”

Dominique Aegerter – SPRC: P11 / Race 2: P11

“We had quite a busy Sunday. In the Superpole Race we were expecting a little bit more, and the race wasn’t easy to manage. Then, in Race 2 we had a good start, but we missed some pace to fight with those in front. I’m still learning a lot of things on the Superbike machine, but we’ve had some very good races in the first part of the season. Unfortunately, I’m still suffering a bit from my arm pump problem, and I hope we can solve it during the summer break. I would like to thank the team, Yamaha and all the people who are supporting me. In September I’ll try everything to get back to where I should be.”