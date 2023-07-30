Vantaa sandy track smaller than most offered MXGP opportunities

July 30, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Vantaa sandy track smaller than most offered MXGP opportunities

CoenenLucas_Finland_2023_Fullspectrum_BS_DSC_5816

The Grand Prix of Finland, round fourteen of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, was the most recent item on the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team’s agenda. Vantaa, a sandy track that is smaller than most on the schedule, hosted the fixture that provided Lucas Coenen with an opportunity to add to the momentum that was gained a week ago.

Coenen, the sole representative for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing in Finland, had to work rather hard today, as a crash in the qualification heat meant that he had the twenty-second gate pick. That was a challenge, of course, but he fared well and progressed from eleventh to fifth in moto one. ’96’ was even more impressive in the second moto; he stormed to third place with a move at the very end. Unfortunately, 5-3 scores meant that he missed out on a trophy by two measly points. Fourth was where he was classified at the end of the Grand Prix. The thirty-six points that he secured in Finland helped him climb into seventh in the championship standings.

Lucas Coenen: I am happy with how I rebounded after the setback in the qualification heat – we made the best out of the situation. I made good progress in moto one and was so close to second at the end of moto two. Everything is going in a good direction now. We will take this momentum into the final part of the season.
A furious triple header is sat in the rear-view mirror now. The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team is set to take advantage of a small break in the calendar, before travelling back to Northern Europe for the Grand Prix of Sweden on August 13.
Results – 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Fourteen
 
MX2 – Overall
 
1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 50pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 44pts; 3. Liam Everts (KTM) 38pts; 4. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 36pts
MX2 – Moto One
 
1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:53.171; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 34:55.976; 3. Liam Everts (KTM) 35:09.552… 5. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 35:18.893
 
MX2 – Moto Two
 
1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:36.893; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 34:44.192; 3. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 34:44.462
MX2 – Standings
 
1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 619pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 559pts; 3. Liam Everts (KTM) 532pts; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 501pts… 7. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 461pts; 8. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 433pts
About Michael Le Pard 9363 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.

Related Articles