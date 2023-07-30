Vantaa sandy track smaller than most offered MXGP opportunities

The Grand Prix of Finland, round fourteen of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, was the most recent item on the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team’s agenda. Vantaa, a sandy track that is smaller than most on the schedule, hosted the fixture that provided Lucas Coenen with an opportunity to add to the momentum that was gained a week ago.

Coenen, the sole representative for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing in Finland, had to work rather hard today, as a crash in the qualification heat meant that he had the twenty-second gate pick. That was a challenge, of course, but he fared well and progressed from eleventh to fifth in moto one. ’96’ was even more impressive in the second moto; he stormed to third place with a move at the very end. Unfortunately, 5-3 scores meant that he missed out on a trophy by two measly points. Fourth was where he was classified at the end of the Grand Prix. The thirty-six points that he secured in Finland helped him climb into seventh in the championship standings.