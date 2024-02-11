Meet the 2024 Indian Motorcycle Race Team

We are proud to announce our championship-winning team of new and returning riders for the 2024 season. Check them out.

From the Gold Coast of Australia, Troy is joining Indian Motorcycle Racing as a 3x Australian Superbike Champion and 2x AMA SuperMoto Champion. Keep your eye on Troy, as he competes in the King of the Baggers and Super Hooligan Races in 2024.

Reigning 2x Super Hooligan National Champion and 2x King of the Baggers National Champion winner is back for more. See Tyler compete in the King of the Baggers and Super Hooligan Races this year.

9x American Flat Track champion Jared Mees is back in Indian Motorcycle Red for 2024 as he chases #10. Watch for Jared as he continues to rewrite the American Flat Track record books in 2024.

THE TRIPLE CROWN

122 years of racing, and winning, secured Indian Motorcycle Racing the triple crown in 2022. We’re back to defend it. AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

The Wrecking Crew has claimed six consecutive American Flat Track Championships. Won by the FTR750, the FTR Championship Edition is a celebration of the dominance of the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew. A 19 in / 18 in wheel set up, authentic paint scheme, and commemorative bezel pay tribute to the flat track race machine. CHALLENGER TO CHAMPION

Looking to the future, Indian Motorcycle is bringing innovation to the forefront of the checkered line. Continuously fine-tuning the Indian Challenger to be the badest bagger on the track. With success in dominating the MotoAmerica King of The Baggers Championship in both 2020 and 2022. INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RACING

Our legend was built on racing and innovation. Today, we push the limits of possibility on—and off—the track, with 6 back-to-back AFT championships on the FTR750, two King of the Baggers titles on the Indian Challenger, and a SuperHooligan championship title on the FTR. Racing is in our DNA and we are only just getting started.

Kickoff at Daytona is only a few weeks away, so make sure to follow us on Instagram for updates on Indian Motorcycle Racing all season long.

FOLLOW ALONG

Introducing Motorcycle Racing is presented by Mission® Foods, S&S®, and Progressive Insurance®, with additional support from Indian Motorcycle Motor Oil, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties®, and Performance Finance.