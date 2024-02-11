Meet the 2024 Indian Motorcycle Race Team

THE TRIPLE CROWN
122 years of racing, and winning, secured Indian Motorcycle Racing the triple crown in 2022. We’re back to defend it.
AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
The Wrecking Crew has claimed six consecutive American Flat Track Championships. Won by the FTR750, the FTR Championship Edition is a celebration of the dominance of the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew. A 19 in / 18 in wheel set up, authentic paint scheme, and commemorative bezel pay tribute to the flat track race machine.
CHALLENGER TO CHAMPION
Looking to the future, Indian Motorcycle is bringing innovation to the forefront of the checkered line. Continuously fine-tuning the Indian Challenger to be the badest bagger on the track. With success in dominating the MotoAmerica King of The Baggers Championship in both 2020 and 2022.
INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RACING
Our legend was built on racing and innovation. Today, we push the limits of possibility on—and off—the track, with 6 back-to-back AFT championships on the FTR750, two King of the Baggers titles on the Indian Challenger, and a SuperHooligan championship title on the FTR. Racing is in our DNA and we are only just getting started.