MV AGUSTA AND FORWARD TEAM READY FOR THEIR SECOND SEASON TOGETHER IN MOTO 2

Varese, February 10, 2020 – After an exciting end to 2019, MV Agusta and Forward Team are ready to join forces again in 2020 for their second season in Moto2. The encouraging performance of last year’s end-of-season will be the starting point of this year’s efforts in reaching the ambitious results worthy of the most successful brand in motorcycling history.

Stefano Manzi from VR46 Riders Academy, with an impressive 4th place in Valencia on the last race of an exciting season, has been confirmed for 2020. He will be joined by fellow Italian rider Simone Corsi from Fiamme Oro.

For the 2020 season MV Agusta will increase its efforts in research and development and concentrate on transferring its wealth of technical and racing expertise to the Moto2 project.

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said: “The results obtained in the 2019 season, the first after an absence from the MotoGP World Championship of more than 30 years, were very encouraging. We are coming back in 2020 ever more determined and focused on doing well. We have two great, talented riders and we found in Forward Team the most professional partner, and possibly the best, for this adventure.”

Giovanni Cuzari, Team Owner, commented: “I am glad that the excellent work done in the past season has borne fruit. Despite the project being so young, it has already shown its worth with the record speed in Australia and some significant rankings. The collaboration of MV Agusta was crucial and I wish to thank them, together with our team and our investors who, every year, help us make all of this possible.”

The official presentation of the MV Agusta Forward Racing Team will be held on Wednesday February 12 at 6.30 PM at the 55 MILANO. The event will be open to the public.