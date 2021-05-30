Unpredictable racing at Moto3 Italian Grand Prix

THE AUTODROMO DEL MUGELLO WAS THE SCENE FOR HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES AND ROMANO FENATI TO SCORE TEN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS FOR ROUND SIX OF 2021 MOTOGP

Mugello staged its 35th FIM event and the 5.2km course contained fifteen inviting turns of varying cambers. Romano Fenati and Adrian Fernandez got to business with their Husqvarna Motorcycles FR 250 GP machinery in the warm and sunny Free Practice sessions through Friday and Saturday and the Italian eventually earned 7th on the grid – at the top of the third row – and the Spaniard had to accept 26th.

20 laps of typically unpredictable racing began at 11.00 Sunday morning and Fenati was immediately reactive to his place in the 12-strong pack. Fernandez was unfortunate not to complete the first lap after falling so the onus fell on Fenati’s progress as he twice led the Grand Prix through the action-packed dispute for the win.

The decisive last lap saw Fenati spearheading the group as they rushed to the first corner but the veteran could not find an effective slot on the final charge to the finish line and ended-up with 6th place; 0.7 of a second from 1st.

With 56 points Fenati is stationed 5th in the Moto3 championship table. Fernandez is 22nd. The Gran Premio D’Italia Oakley is the first of four Grands Prix in five weeks and a busy stint for MotoGP. The next date on the calendar comes next week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya.

Romano Fenati: “I’m not happy with the last lap because I made a small mistake that cost me a few positions but we had a strong race today and need to keep this competitiveness. Overall it was a difficult day because we lost a fellow rider this weekend and our thoughts are with him.”

Adrian Fernandez: “A difficult day. Warm-up went well and I had a good feeling on the bike but I just couldn’t avoid a few riders on the first lap and the race was over. One to forget. We think about Barcelona now.”

Max Biaggi, Team Principal: “Not so many words about the race; P6 for Romano and a crash for Adrian. As a team we are very sad to learn the news about Jason Dupasquier and our thoughts are with his family.”

Results – 2021 Moto3 World Championship, Round 6

1. Dennis Foggia (Honda) 39:37.497, 2. Jaume Masia (KTM) +0.036, 3. Gabriel Rodrigo (Honda) +0.145. 6. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) +0.711, DNF. Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna)

World Championship standings

1. Pedro Acosta (KTM) 111pts; 2. Jaume Masia (KTM) 59pts; 3. Ayumu Sasaki (KTM)57pts; 5. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 56 pts; 22. Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna) 10 pts.