New Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport PRO are focus of master class at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California

Scrambler® 1100 PRO and 1100 Sport PRO in California for a design workshop on Saturday, February 8

Revamped graphics, new exhaust and seat trim, shorter rear fender and low license plate holder distinguish the two new Ducati Scrambler 1100 models

Students at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena invited to design the Ducati Scrambler of the future, with the most original proposal taking one of them to the Ducati Design Centre for a training internship

Alessandro Del Piero, world soccer icon and passionate motorcyclist, among the guests of this unique event



Mountain View, Calif., February 10, 2020 – The first public appearance for the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO was featured in a special lecture held Saturday, February 8, at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California. In attendance were students, journalists, influencers and fans who discussed and analyzed the bikes’ design under the guidance of Jeremy Faraud, Ducati Motorcycle Designer and “father” to the Ducati Scrambler 1100. Among the guests was also Alessandro Del Piero, international soccer icon and passionate motorcyclist.



The collaboration with ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena confirms the great attention that the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer dedicates to the design world. This college is in fact one of the most renowned design institutes in the world, an undisputed reference for industrial design, visual disciplines and applied arts, since 1930.



Jeremy Faraud’s testimony allowed a direct comparison with the students involved, who have been asked to design the Ducati Scrambler of the future. Ducati’s designers will evaluate all submissions and recruit one student for an internship at the Ducati Design Centre. The Pasadena event will also be followed in Bologna, where a second training and meeting event is scheduled for March, involving the most important Italian design institutes.



A fun experience is guaranteed on the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport PRO, thanks to their iconic style and sense of freedom, along with their agility and safety features. Created for those who love to ride motorcycles even outside the city with the option of having a passenger, these new models are a further tribute to the bike that identifies the Ducati Scrambler “Land Of Joy.”



The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO stands out for its new two-tone “Ocean Drive” color scheme, combined with a black steel trellis frame, rear aluminum subframe and aluminum covers. A new right-side dual tailpipe and low-slung plate holder ensure distinctive rear-end styling and, with the new livery, gives the bike a coiled, compact look. Another hallmark is the framed headlight; inspired by the protective adhesive tape used back in the 1970s, a black metal “X” has been incorporated inside the headlight. This is a detail that makes the bike instantly identifiable, even with the lights off.



The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO is the most-muscular version in the Scrambler family. It features all the styling details of the PRO, but with Öhlins suspension, low-slung handlebars and Café Racer rear-view mirrors. The 1100 Sport PRO also features a matte black color scheme, complemented by side panels sporting a painted 1100 logo.



The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PROs are also at the forefront of electronics and safety. They are equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC) calibrated specifically for these models, and ABS Cornering, which ensures safety on every bend. The three standard Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City) help even less-experienced riders find the right balance in the use of electronic features by choosing their riding style.