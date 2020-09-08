MV Agusta Announces 5 Year Expansion Plan

Varese, Italy, September 8, 2020 – MV Agusta has announced the appointment of IMG as its exclusive worldwide licensing representative to expand its presence globally through a new range of consumer products.

Through the new multi-year partnership, IMG will work with MV Agusta to build a licensing programme focused on brand extensions and lifestyle products that reflect the company’s commitment to performance, quality, innovation and consumer engagement within local communities.

“IMG is the best possible partner for what we have in store for our fans around the world,” said Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “This strategic partnership accelerates the execution of our five-year expansion plan. MV Agusta has tremendous brand equity; it’s a truly beloved brand and an icon of design and technology in the motorcycling world. Working with IMG, the most authoritative and experienced specialist in the field, will help take MV Agusta to the next level as a lifestyle brand with a series of thoughtful, high-profile merchandising initiatives.”

Marcelo Cordeiro, Associate Vice President of Licensing, IMG, commented: “MV Agusta is an iconic Italian brand with a passionate consumer base who revere the brand for both its performance and design attributes. Amongst true motorcycle fans its bikes are considered to be nothing less than motorcycle art. We intend to deploy IMG’s global reach and specialised licensing expertise in the automotive space to extend the brand into a range of consumer products through selective brand partnerships and collaborations.”

Initial categories of focus will include apparel, motorcycle and fashion accessories, video games and collectible products for both owners and motorcycling enthusiasts.

About MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

MV Agusta is one of the world’s leading premium motorcycles manufacturers. Based in Varese, in Northern Italy, it crafts legendary racetrack-derived bikes. Iconic design and class-leading performance through advanced technologies and materials make MV Agusta motorcycles admired the world over and celebrated as unique pieces of Motorcycle Art. Since 1945, the brand has evolved to become a point of reference in the industry, having won 37 World Championship titles. A record still undisputed. www.mvagusta.com

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.