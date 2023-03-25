MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship Riola-Sardo Sardinia

Geerts Strengthens MX2 Championship Lead with Qualifying Race Victory as Coldenhoff Starts Sardinian Grand Prix from Second

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts strengthened his place at the top of the MX2 Championship Standings with a convincing Qualifying Race victory at round two of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Riola-Sardo, Sardinia. At the same time, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff powered his YZ450FM to a second-place finish in the MXGP Qualifier.

In the MX2 qualifier, Geerts got his YZ250FM off to a sensational start. He took the lead at turn two and led every lap, 12 in total, to secure his second consecutive Pole Position of 2023. The 22-year-old Belgian remains unbeaten this season. He has maximum points in the MX2 World Championship and goes into the Sardinian Grand Prix tomorrow with an 18-point advantage over Andrea Adamo.

At the same time, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant qualified fourth after a decent start, while Rick Elzinga put in a smooth and consistent ride for 10th.

The sun had lowered going into MXGP Qualifying Race, casting deceiving shadows on the rough and rugged sand circuit. Mistakes were easy to make, and every error proved costly. Coldenhoff powered his YZ450FM to an incredible start and fended off a brief challenge from Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha’s Calvin Vlaanderen to qualify second position. Vlaanderen, unfortunately, was caught out by the track and fell, derailing his chances of a strong top three finish. He rejoined the race in seventh position but was demoted to eighth at the flag by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer, who had fought forward from a mid-pack start.

Maxime Renaux tangled with another rider at the start of the race but put in a notable performance from the very back to finish on the cusp of the top-10, in 11th.

Jago Geerts

MX2 Qualifying Race Winner

“I felt good today. I got the holeshot and rode a solid race, not pushing too hard because the track was tricky, with lots of lines on the jumps and stuff. Still, I felt good. I think tomorrow will be quite a tough day for everyone, but I am looking forward to it and to some good battles!”