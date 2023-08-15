Fresh looks, power boost and enhanced features characterize the new lineup

The 2024 lineup features 11 models, nine of which have been completely renewed reflecting the latest tech trends, the freshest colours, elegant shades, striking details and dynamic looks.

A brand-new HO engine ups the ante on displacement, powering up from 1,812cc to 1,898cc.

New seven-inch colour touch screen Connext® display with Security and Enhanced Drive Control intuitive modes featured across all FX models.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands: Yamaha Motor Europe, a world-renowned leader in personal watercraft innovation, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its new 2024 Yamaha WaveRunner lineup.

Leaving just two firm favourites untouched, the new product launch sees innovations across nine different WaveRunners. Within the range, you will find everything from a new engine to the latest technologies, plus a wide-ranging revamp of colours and graphics to bring the WaveRunners cast up to date with the latest trends. Highlights include a new HO engine launch, which takes the already powerful engine from 1,812cc to a bold 1,898cc, plus an even easier, more intuitive ride experience through the new Enhanced Drive Control modes.

“The new WaveRunner launch marks a significant milestone in Yamaha Motor’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the marine industry. With its pristine design, unparalleled performance and new advanced features, the WaveRunner range embodies the spirit of adventure, pushing the boundaries of what is possible on the water”, says Fabrice Lacoume, Marine Director at Yamaha Motor Europe. “We are excited to unveil the outstanding 2024 WaveRunner lineup and empower more riders to create new unforgettable experiences.”

Finding The Perfect Match

Yamaha Motor is dedicated to aligning with our customers’ motivations. We have structured our products into user-friendly segments so that customers feel completely at ease navigating our range.

Cruising

For the thrill of skimming over the waves or heading down the coast to a secluded beach for a day’s swimming, our Cruising range enables riders to go further and experience greater adventures in more comfort and with all the latest technology.

The range of colours available suits a variety of tastes, from the elegant shades of the new FX Cruiser SVHO in Dusty Navy to its second-year released Limited Edition in Black Solid with fresh new dark orange matte details. Alternatively, customers can choose the striking FX SVHO, the sporty FX Cruiser HO in Light Grey Metallic or the FX HO and VX models in a stunning Pure White Solid.

Enhancements include the increased engine displacement for all HO models and the new Connext® seven-inch colour touch screen with Enhanced Drive Modes across all FX models. Optimising user experience and usability on the water is even easier with the steering tilt adjustment providing an extra level of comfort while riding seated or standing.

Sport

Our Sport segment is all about high-end performance and is designed for race-inspired riders looking to hit that perfect line and experience the adrenaline rush of acceleration at its peak. Featuring new dynamic colour schemes, including the vibrant GP SVHO in Deep Purplish Blue Metallic and the sleek GP HO in Black Solid with Torch Red Metallic hull and Matte Bluish White details, the performance look and feel are synonymous with this personal watercraft range. Racing-inspired graphics, details and seats complete the experience. Moreover, the HO model has the same power boost upgrade as the Cruising range.

The legendary SuperJet continues unchanged as a thrilling staple of the Sport segment, combining power, agility and exhilarating performance for water sports enthusiasts.

Recreation

Whether relaxing at the beach in the summertime or enjoying a lazy day at the lake, riders can’t resist the Recreation segment when it comes to a thrilling experience on the water.

The JetBlaster has been restyled with a brand new Deep Purplish Blue Metallic look with exquisite white details sharing the same performance colour trend as the GP SVHO. With foot chocks enabling near-instant mastery of tricks, flicks and stunts, enhanced electric trim for ease of control, nimble handling with the RiDE® technology, a TR-1® High Output engine and excellent power-to-weight performance, this is the perfect partner for serious fun.

Since 1986, Yamaha Motor has been dedicated to providing accessible fun on the water for all. That is why there is a personal watercraft for everyone in the WaveRunner range, with each product uniquely designed for various riding styles and preferences, embodying the reliability and technical innovation you would expect from Yamaha Motor.

Technology boosting up the new WaveRunner range

The New HO Marine Engine

Power and performance are at the heart of the WaveRunner lineup, featuring the brand new Yamaha’s High Output (HO) marine engine. The HO engine delivers awe-inspiring power and industry-leading top speeds, allowing riders to experience the ultimate adrenaline rush on the water. Find it on the GP HO, FX Cruiser HO, FX HO and VX Cruiser HO.

Upgrades To The Connext® Touch Screen Display

All the FX models now feature the brand-new seven-inch touch screen Connext® display with Security and Enhanced Drive Control Modes, including Economy, Towing, Performance, Comfort and Customisable Drive Modes. This interactive hub offers seamless access to navigation, entertainment and vital watercraft information, enhancing convenience and connectivity during every ride. Furthermore, the restyled user interface shows the predefined intuitive drive mode features in a fresh colour scheme and provides information about the WaveRunner’s behaviour, such as the adaptive auto trim or acceleration sensitivity.

Take Control With The RiDE® Dual Throttle Control System

Yamaha’s proprietary award-winning RiDE® system continues to deliver exciting riding experiences, and comes as standard across the lineup, excluding the SuperJet. This provides intuitive and effortless control of the watercraft. With forward and reverse functionality at their fingertips, riders can easily manoeuvre and navigate through tight spaces for trouble-free docking and beaching.

A New Concept: Run The Water

The new Yamaha WaveRunners are perfectly aligned with our ‘Run The Water’ concept motto, designed to encourage riders to explore a different side of the water and go beyond the ordinary to experience something new. The motto aims to capture the WaveRunner community’s pride of ownership as well.

‘Run The Water’ will make its European premiere alongside the GP HO, FX Cruiser HO and VX Cruiser HO in the new Yamaha WaveRunner launch video.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor has been revving hearts for over 65 years and applying a laser focus on the needs of its customers. This is at the heart of our brand, flowing from the company’s engineering design and development to the positive emotions and excitement experienced by customers when they enjoy any Yamaha Motor product. At Yamaha Motor we constantly seek to improve and innovate every aspect of what the brand brings to customers, delivering experiences to ignite every passion.

Clean The Sea

Yamaha Motor has long been dedicated to incorporating a robust corporate social responsibility approach into marine business operations. Through the Clean The Sea project we are committed to protecting the health and vitality of the world’s oceans, seas and coastal areas. Our mission is to reduce marine pollution and plastic waste by organising cleanup activities and promoting education and awareness-raising initiatives. We strive to engage local communities, NGOs and government agencies in our efforts to create a sustainable future for our planet and to inspire responsible behaviour towards the marine environment. Through our actions, we aim to make a positive impact on society and contribute to the long-term well-being of our planet.

Supporting Ultimate Performance

Yamaha WaveRunners have played an important role throughout history in the advancement of on-the-water performance. Waves that were once unthinkable to surf are now possible for elite, world-class athletes. The WaveRunner’s performance, stability and reliability have all been key factors in the growth of the sport, allowing riders and athletes to navigate the oceans and seas in the safest way possible. Through its continuous development of high-quality products, Yamaha Motor enables athletes and surfers to excel in their pursuits and unleash their true potential.