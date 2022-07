KTM RedBud National Highlights: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

The opening moto looked as if it was going to be another Lawrence brothers showdown for Team Honda HRC until Jett Lawrence suffered heartbreak with a mechanical failure that forced him to withdraw from the moto. This left the door wide open for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda to have a breakthrough ride, including a pass on Hunter Lawrence for the moto win. The second moto was all Jett as he returned on a mission to take the moto win over his brother Hunter. Despite an opening lap incident, Shimoda clawed his way from the back of the field to third, which was enough to capture his first career victory. He became the first Japanese rider to stand atop the top step of the podium in the championship.