New Ducati 2024 MotoGP and WorldSBK Motorcycles

Riello UPS and Ducati set to join forces in both MotoGP and WorldSBK again in 2024

The successful synergy between the two Italian companies continues in 2024

Bologna/Legnago, 5th February 2024. Ducati and Riello UPS, a brand of the Riello Elettronica Group—a world player in the production of uninterruptible power supplies, photovoltaic inverters, and Energy Storage systems—are pleased to announce the renewal of the partnership that will see the Legnago-based company supporting both the Ducati Lenovo Team in the MotoGP World Championship and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team in the WorldSBK World Championship in the 2024 season as well.



After the great successes of the last two seasons, in which two Riders’ World Championships with Francesco Bagnaia and two Manufacturers’ Championships were earned in MotoGP and, in Superbikes, two Riders’ Championships with Alvaro Bautista, Riello UPS will proudly continue the long-standing partnership with Ducati on both a sporting and technological level.



In 2024, Riello UPS will see its branding on the front fairing of the Borgo Panigale reds, on the riders’ suits (Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in MotoGP, and Alvaro Bautista and the new Nicolò Bulega in WorldSBK) and on the team clothing.



The sponsorship is accompanied by a technical partnership deriving from the vision and common commitment towards reducing energy consumption: Riello UPS supplies the two teams with its highly efficient and reliable uninterruptible power supplies. Designed in Italy with cutting-edge technologies and components, these UPS allow you to reduce energy losses by adapting the operating mode based on the real-time load conditions, guaranteeing the reduction of CO2 emissions.



In particular, Riello UPS supports Ducati and its performance by protecting the fundamental electronic control and communication equipment of the two racing teams, but its solutions are also used to guarantee maximum safety and reliability of Ducati’s corporate IT and production systems.



Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager

“We are pleased to announce the renewal of our partnership with Riello UPS. Since 2007, our collaboration has grown and strengthened. It is a solid relationship, which is based on sharing common philosophies and values such as innovation, territoriality and the constant commitment to establishing itself on the global market. We are proud to be able to count on Riello UPS also in 2024, confident that together we will be able to reach even greater heights”.



Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba and Team Principal Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“Riello UPS has been a strategic partner for Aruba for several years now and this is demonstrated by the collaboration reconfirmed also for 2024 in both areas that involve us – technological and sporting: during the season that is about to begin we will defend the title on the track and at the same time we will complete the construction of our new Data Center campus in Rome where the Riello UPS will have the fundamental task of ensuring continuity and quality of the energy supplied to the IT infrastructures. The continuous search for performance on the one hand and the commitment to technological innovation on the other are factors towards which the our maximum and common commitment, with the plus of Made in Italy.”



Fabio Passuello, CEO of Riello UPS

“We have come from two years of great sporting satisfaction, where together with Ducati and Aruba Racing we won everything there was to win while keeping the flag of Made in Italy technology high. But international markets have also rewarded us with excellent results for our company. For 2024 we are ready to commit to doing even better, because technological research never stops, in our sector as well as in the racing sector. Our effort is oriented in the field of reducing energy consumption, which is why we will continue to research and develop increasingly green solutions that contribute to the reduction of consumption and CO2 emissions.”



Information about Riello UPS

Riello UPS is the brand of uninterruptible power supplies for Data Centres, electromedical applications, security and emergency equipment, industrial processes, and communication systems, designed and produced by RPS S.p.A., a company based in Italy and part of the Riello Elettronica Group. RPS S.p.A. is the industry leader in Italy and firmly placed among the top five companies in the world in technological research, production, sales, and assistance. The pursuit of quality, the optimization of resources and a strong drive towards technological innovation, together with seriousness, consistency, and experience, make RPS S.p.A. a company able to meet the needs of a fast-growing market. RPS S.p.A. has two production sites in Italy, 16 subsidiaries placed between Europe, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China, India, Singapore, and Australia, and a presence in over 85 countries worldwide, that offers a very high level of customer service.

Information about Riello Elettronica

Operating for more than 35 years, Riello Elettronica is the head of a group of companies that operate in sectors such as Electronics, Energy, Automation, and Security. Founded and directed by Cav. Lav. Pierantonio Riello, it focuses on energy conversion for civil and industrial applications. With the Riello UPS brand, it is a leader in the production of Uninterruptible Power Supplies, intelligent electronic equipment that operates as an energy reserve in the event of a grid blackout. Today the Group employs more than 1250 employees all over the world, and with a turnover of more than 400 million euros is the global expression of “Made in Italy”.