Just when you think Kawasaki was done with their new 2024 motorcycle announcements we get 14 more new bikes bringing the total to 90! Latest addition 2024 Kawasaki Motorcycles Change the Game by adding 3 new Hybrid EV/ICE sportbikes from the Ninja and Z line, 8 all-new Ninja 500 and Z500 motorbikes and new dual sport KLX230S and new supermoto KLX230SM motorcycles as well! It’s a great time to take a look at a new 2024 Kawasaki bike right here on Total Motorcycle! The Hybrid motorcycles are quite interesting and might just offer the bridge riders need to split the difference between electric and gas engines while having the 1980’s memories of “Turbo Bikes.”

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid ABS, 2024 Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid ABS

Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, Kawasaki presents a groundbreaking addition to its lineup—the world’s first *strong hybrid* supernaked motorcycle! A Hybrid versatile marvels designed to function as a fuel-efficient city commuter, a thrilling weekend ride, and a silent, zero-emission model for restricted areas.

2024 Kawasaki Z500 ABS, 2024 Kawasaki Z500 SE ABS

All-new Kawasaki Z500 ABS motorcycle, a dynamic addition to the Z series developed in parallel with the Ninja 500 motorcycle. Boasting super stylish Z aesthetics that demand attention, this lightweight marvel seamlessly incorporates practical features for day-to-day riding enjoyment.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 ABS, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 KRT Edition ABS, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 SE ABS, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 KRT Edition SE ABS, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 SE 40th Anniversary Edition ABS

Building on the widespread acclaim of the Ninja 250, Ninja 300, and Ninja 400 models, the eagerly anticipated Ninja 500 enters the dynamic lightweight sport segment ready to turn heads. Boasting an updated engine, a chassis that strikes the perfect balance between agility and stability, and an array of rider-centric features such as a relaxed riding position, LED headlights, and seamless smartphone connectivity, the Ninja 500 is truly built for a range of riders.

2024 Kawasaki KLX230SM ABS, 2024 Kawasaki KLX230S ABS, 2024 Kawasaki KLX230S

The KLX230 S motorcycle features an updated dual-purpose ABS, allowing riders to disable both front and rear ABS according to their preference when venturing off-road. With revamped bodywork inspired by the KX motorcycle and new features like smartphone connectivity, the 2024 KLX230 S inspires confidence on any trail.

For 2024, the KLX230 series returns with updates aimed at elevating performance and taking comfort to new heights.

See all 90… yes, NINETY new 2024 Kawasaki motorcycles (I think the largest Kawasaki model line ever?) right on Total Motorcycle, you won’t find a better motorcycle resource ANYWHERE else.

2024 KAWASAKI Z7 HYBRID ABS MOTORCYCLE – CHANGE THE GAME

In a commitment to carbon neutrality and pursuit of innovative mobility solutions, Kawasaki has been at the forefront of shaping the future of transportation. Following the introduction of electric vehicle (EV) models like the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, Kawasaki proudly presents a groundbreaking addition to its lineup—the world’s first *strong hybrid* supernaked motorcycle, the all-new Z7 Hybrid ABS.

This revolutionary model is born from a vision of creating a versatile motorcycle that seamlessly transitions between the roles of a fuel-efficient city commuter, an exhilarating weekend ride, and a silent, zero-emission vehicle suitable for restricted areas. The unique power unit of the Z7 Hybrid ABS combines a 451cc parallel-twin internal combustion engine (ICE) with a compact traction motor, promising a host of new riding experiences, including instant acceleration rivaling 1,000cc-class supersport models, excellent fuel economy, and the convenience of button-shift sport riding. With three distinct drive modes (SPORT-HYBRID, ECO-HYBRID, and low-speed short-distance EV), the Z7 Hybrid ABS is designed to cater to a wide range of riding situations, promising an exciting and adaptable riding experience.

Beyond its innovative power unit, the Z7 Hybrid ABS motorcycle is engineered to excel during in-town riding scenarios, featuring conveniences such as idling stop and the Automatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF) for seamless stop-and-go traffic maneuvering. The hybrid power unit’s ample torque contributes to a rider-friendly character, while the absence of a clutch lever facilitates low-speed maneuvers like U-turns. The motorcycle further benefits from WALK Mode, offering enhanced assistance for parking lot maneuvers. The lightweight trellis frame accommodates the additional components required for the hybrid power unit without compromising the sporty handling characteristic that Kawasaki motorcycles are renowned for. The rider interface of the Z7 Hybrid ABS, from its relaxed sporty riding position to the intuitive switchgear layout, has been crafted to inspire confidence and ease of use. The motorcycle boasts a full-color TFT instrumentation with smartphone connectivity, enhancing the overall riding experience. The Z7 bike’s aesthetic marries the clean, high-class image of a hybrid machine with the aggressive and distinctive presence of the Z series, creating a futuristic image in silver and lime green with a semi-matte finish.

2024 Z7 HYBRID ABS HIGHLIGHTS

• Strong hybrid power unit

• Three drive modes: three riding experiences

• E-boost: increased performance and liter-bike-level acceleration

• WALK Mode with reverse

• 6-Speed automated manual transmission

• Automatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF)

• Idling stop function

• Zero emissions, quiet running

• Sporty Kawasaki handling

• Aggressive Z supernaked styling

• All LED lighting

• Futuristic hybrid design

• Full-color TFT instrumentation with smartphone connectivity

POWER UNIT

The Z7 Hybrid ABS motorcycle showcases an innovative and powerful hybrid power unit, marking a significant milestone in motorcycle technology. At its core is a compact traction motor strategically mounted behind the cylinder bank of a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin internal combustion engine (ICE). This hybrid setup, a first* in the motorcycle world, results in a potent combination that seamlessly blends the strong low-mid torque of the traction motor with the performance characteristics of the ICE. The 451cc engine, achieved through a bore and stroke of 70.0mm x 58.6mm, delivers a well-balanced and rider-friendly character, with engine tuning optimized for robust low-end torque that extends throughout the high-rpm range.

The ICE boasts a range of advanced features contributing to its performance, including a downdraft intake for efficient cylinder filling, left and right intake funnels of varying heights for smooth response, and Electronic Throttle Valves (ETV) with 36mm throttle bores for precise control. Fine-atomizing injectors with a droplet size of 60 microns enhance combustion efficiency, while Denso stick-type ignition coils minimize electrical interference. The engine’s components, such as long-reach iridium spark plugs, well-sized intake and exhaust valves, and lightweight pistons with oil jets for cooling, work in harmony to optimize high-rpm performance and overall efficiency.

The hybrid power unit also incorporates Kawasaki’s first Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), situated at the end of the engine’s crankshaft. The ISG serves the dual function of a starter motor and generator, contributing to space conservation. A fully machined balancer shaft minimizes engine vibration for comfortable cruising, while the exhaust system with 31.8mm header pipes enhances high-rpm performance. The unit features two radiators and a liquid-cooled oil cooler for effective cooling, and a meticulously designed heat management system ensures rider comfort by directing hot air away from the rider.

The electric vehicle (EV) component of the hybrid power unit comprises a compact traction motor powered by a 28.6 lb. 48V lithium-ion battery pack. The traction motor, rated at 7.0 kW (9.0 kW max), is mounted behind the engine’s cylinder bank and provides quick response and strong low-end power, contributing to rapid acceleration from a standstill. The battery pack, located beneath the seat, is charged while riding, eliminating the need for external charging. The ISG inverter and DCDC converter are unitized to conserve space, and the traction motor has its own radiator. The intricate duct layout in the lower cowl ensures optimal heat management for both the ISG and battery pack components. The oil pump, driven off the transmission’s input shaft by one-way clutches, further contributes to space efficiency and operates independently of the engine, enhancing overall functionality. The result is a robust and innovative hybrid power unit that defines the Z7 Hybrid ABS’s performance and sustainability.

The Z7 Hybrid ABS motorcycle incorporates a regenerative system that efficiently recycles the energy generated during deceleration back to the battery when the rider rolls off the throttle. This thoughtful design not only enhances the overall sustainability of the motorcycle but also extends the cruising range by harnessing the energy that would otherwise be lost. As the batteries approach full charge, the regenerative function gradually tapers off, optimizing the efficiency of energy capture and storage for an eco-conscious and prolonged riding experience.

2024 KAWASAKI NINJA 7 HYBRID ABS MOTORCYCLE – MARVEL ACTION Kawasaki unveils the groundbreaking all-new Ninja 7 Hybrid ABS motorcycle, introducing the world’s first *strong hybrid* sportbike motorcycle alongside its lineup of electric models. The Ninja 7 Hybrid ABS is a versatile marvel designed to function as a fuel-efficient city commuter, a thrilling weekend ride, and a silent, zero-emission model for restricted areas. The motorcycle’s unique power unit integrates a 451cc parallel-twin Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) with a compact traction motor, offering instant acceleration, impressive fuel economy, and three distinct drive modes — SPORT-HYBRID, ECO-HYBRID, and low-speed short-distance EV. This innovation caters to a range of riding preferences and scenarios, delivering a dynamic and efficient performance. Built for in-town convenience, the Ninja 7 Hybrid ABS motorcycle features idling stop, Automatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF), and a clutch lever-less operation for enhanced maneuverability. Its lightweight trellis frame ensures nimble handling, maintaining a sporty character on backroads. The rider interface, characterized by a relaxed yet sporty riding position, a high-grade cockpit with smartphone connectivity, and full-color TFT instrumentation, reflects meticulous attention to detail. Blending the sportiness of the Ninja series with the sophistication of a hybrid machine, the Ninja 7 Hybrid boasts a striking design in silver and lime green with a semi-matte finish. It seamlessly combines the best elements of internal combustion and electric models, ushering in a new era of riding experiences. The Ninja 7 Hybrid ABS motorcycle invites riders to explore its exciting character and groundbreaking features, setting a new standard for hybrid motorcycles and embracing the future of two-wheeled innovation. 2024 NINJA 7 HYBRID ABS HIGHLIGHTS

• Strong hybrid power unit

• Three drive modes: three riding experiences

• E-boost: increased performance and liter-bike-level acceleration

• WALK Mode with reverse

• 6-Speed automated manual transmission

• Automatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF)

• Idling stop function

• Zero emissions, quiet running

• Sporty Kawasaki handling and styling

• All LED lighting

• Futuristic hybrid design

• Full-color TFT color instrumentation with smartphone connectivity POWER UNIT

The Ninja 7 Hybrid ABS motorcycle features a strong hybrid power unit that integrates a compact traction motor with a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin internal combustion engine (ICE). Tuned for a balanced, rider-friendly character, the engine harnesses the low-end torque provided by the motor, delivering performance across a wide rpm range. The hybrid power unit’s superior fuel economy is achieved through a combination of electric and ICE, which is complemented by its downdraft intake, enhancing cylinder-filling efficiency, especially at high rpm. Electronic Throttle Valves (ETV) with 36mm throttle bores enable precise control of fuel and air delivery, contributing to a smooth and natural engine response. Fine-atomizing injectors with a droplet size of 60 microns enhance combustion efficiency, while strategically positioned injectors contribute to linear throttle response. The engine design prioritizes high-rpm performance, with features such as long-reach iridium spark plugs, optimized valve diameters, and oil jets cooling the underside of lightweight pistons. The cylinder, slanted 25° forward, contributes to an optimized center of gravity. Kawasaki’s first use of an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) conserves space, combining starter and generator functions. The electric component of the hybrid power unit includes a liquid-cooled traction motor powered by a 48V lithium-ion battery pack beneath the seat, enabling zero-emission riding for short distances at low speeds. The motor, rated at 7.0 kW (9.0 kW max), offers quick response and strong low-end power. The battery is charged while riding, eliminating the need for external charging. Heat management is carefully addressed with two radiators, a liquid-cooled oil cooler, and a system directing hot air away from the rider. Ducts in the lower cowl optimize cooling for the hybrid power unit’s components. The regenerative system recycles deceleration energy back to the battery, contributing to an extended cruising range. The Ninja 7 Hybrid ABS represents a leap forward in motorcycle engineering, integrating cutting-edge technology for a dynamic and efficient riding experience.

2024 KAWASAKI Z500 ABS MOTORCYCLE – ALL EYES ON YOU Introducing the all-new Kawasaki Z500 ABS motorcycle, a dynamic addition to the Z series developed in parallel with the Ninja 500 motorcycle. Boasting super stylish Z aesthetics that demand attention, this lightweight marvel seamlessly incorporates practical features for day-to-day riding enjoyment. The bodywork of the Z500 ABS draws inspiration from Kawasaki’s renowned Sugomi styling, evident in the aggressive looks that contrast with its highly accommodating and rider-friendly nature. Riders will revel in the attention the Z500 ABS commands on the streets, and upon swinging a leg over the bike, they’ll discover its impressive performance attributes, including an updated engine, a lightweight trellis chassis, and practical features such as a new seat shape for a relaxed riding position, new LED triple headlight design, new high-contrast full LCD instrument panel, and smartphone connectivity. Kawasaki’s all-new Z500 ABS and Z500 SE ABS motorcycles not only capture attention with their head-turning styling but deliver an exhilarating riding experience. With a focus on blending style and substance, these lightweight Z model redefine the thrill of the open road. Whether navigating city streets or enjoying a leisurely ride, the Z500 ABS and Z500 SE ABS promise a harmonious fusion of striking design and rider-friendly features, making them a standout choice for those seeking both visual appeal and dynamic performance in a motorcycle. 2024 Z500 ABS HIGHLIGHTS

• NEW powerful & rider-friendly 451cc parallel-twin engine

• NEW intense supernaked “Z” design w/ new LED triple headlight design

• NEW high-contrast full LCD instrumentation with smartphone connectivity

• NEW seat shape for a more relaxed, sporty riding position

• Assist & Slipper clutch

• Superb ride comfort and wind protection

• Confidence-inspiring reach to the ground

• Lightweight trellis frame

• Large diameter 310mm front brake disc w/ Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ENGINE

The newly unveiled Kawasaki Z500 ABS motorcycle presents a superior engine, surpassing its smaller counterpart, the Z400 motorcycle, in performance and accelerative capabilities. With an additional 52cc displacement, the Z500 ABS achieves heightened power throughout the entire rev range, ensuring a versatile and confidence-inspiring riding experience for all riders. The engine, boasting a 451cc displacement through a bore and stroke of 70.0mm x 58.6mm, not only delivers ample power within a lightweight package but also contributes to the bike’s narrow profile. This design consideration not only facilitates easy handling but also ensures a comfortable reach to the ground for the rider’s feet. The engine of the Z500 ABS incorporates a downdraft intake system, providing a direct and efficient path for intake air, resulting in robust cylinder filling and increased power, especially at high RPMs. A spacious 5.8-liter airbox, meticulously designed for maximum clearance for intake funnels, enhances intake efficiency while maintaining a rigid top to eliminate unwanted noise. Various improvements, such as different heights for left and right intake funnels and strategically positioned injectors, contribute to the engine’s smooth response and increased combustion efficiency. The engine’s lightweight design elements, from ignition coils to spark plugs and a sleeveless aluminum die-cast cylinder, collectively reduce engine weight, ensuring a quick response and direct feel during acceleration. Building on the engine design of the Z400, the Z500 ABS motorcycle incorporates a 6.8mm longer stroke for increased power and a quicker feeling of acceleration. A new crankshaft, connecting rods, and pistons are introduced to suit the larger displacement, while the optimized compression ratio enhances overall engine efficiency. The top ring land of the aluminum pistons now features a hard alumite treatment, contributing to higher combustion pressure and further elevating the engine’s performance. Innovative features include a newly designed balancer shaft optimized for the larger displacement, a thick-diameter end pipe in the exhaust system for high-RPM performance, and a rider-friendly Assist & Slipper clutch. This clutch offers a light feel at the lever, a wide engagement range, and two-cam functionality for optimal control and reduced back torque during excessive engine braking. The radiator fan cover utilizes Kawasaki technology to direct hot air away from the rider, minimizing discomfort during idle moments. With these advancements, the Z500 ABS stands out as a harmonious blend of power, responsiveness, and rider comfort, reaffirming its status as a standout motorcycle in the Z series.

2024 KAWASAKI NINJA 500 MOTORCYCLE – MAKE YOUR STATEMENT

Embark on a thrilling journey with the latest addition to the Ninja family, the all-new Ninja 500 – an exceptional combination of exhilarating performance, nimble handling, and a lightweight design that redefines the riding experience for all enthusiasts.

Building on the widespread acclaim of the Ninja 250, Ninja 300, and Ninja 400 models, the eagerly anticipated Ninja 500 and Ninja 500 SE enters the dynamic lightweight sport segment ready to turn heads. Boasting an updated engine, a chassis that strikes the perfect balance between agility and stability, and an array of rider-centric features such as a relaxed riding position, LED headlights, and seamless smartphone connectivity, the Ninja 500 is truly built for a range of riders.

With its sharp, aggressive styling synonymous with the Ninja brand, the Ninja 500 motorcycle not only delivers on the promise of excitement but also offers practicality for everyday riders. This new model caters to a diverse range of motorcycle enthusiasts, delivering the thrill of performance that Ninja bikes are known for to any rider that desires it. The Ninja 500 SE motorcycle boasts all the same great features found on the Ninja 500 model as well as the addition of a high-grade full color display with TFT (thin-film transistor) technology, KIPASS (Kawasaki’s Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System), USB-C type outlet, large windshield, and more.

Kawasaki introduces a new era of lightweight prowess with a motorcycle that is destined to be a source of pride on every ride. The Ninja 500 is more than just a bike; it’s a statement – a symbol of the passion and innovation that define the Kawasaki riding experience. Get ready to hit the road and embrace the joy of riding the all-new lightweight Ninja 500.

2024 NINJA 500 HIGHLIGHTS

• NEW powerful & rider-friendly 451cc parallel-twin engine

• NEW aggressive Ninja styling w/ new LED headlight & taillight

• NEW high-contrast full LCD instrumentation with smartphone connectivity

• NEW seat shape for a more relaxed, sporty riding position

• Confidence-inspiring reach to the ground

• Assist & Slipper clutch

• Lightweight trellis frame

• Large diameter 310mm front disc brake w/ available Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

• Kawasaki’s Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System (KIPASS) (SE model)

• High-grade full-color TFT display (SE model)

• Large windshield for enhanced wind protection (SE model)

• USB-C outlet (SE model)

ENGINE

The engine of the Ninja 500 undergoes a substantial performance upgrade, building upon the foundation of the Ninja 400 model and harnessing an additional 52cc for a heightened acceleration experience. With a new displacement of 451cc and a bore and stroke measuring 70.0mm x 58.6mm, this compact powerplant not only delivers ample power within a lightweight framework but also plays a pivotal role in the overall narrowness of the bike. This design ensures easy handling and a comfortable reach to the ground for the rider’s feet.

To achieve this enhanced performance, the engine incorporates a downdraft intake system that significantly boosts cylinder-filling efficiency and power, particularly at high rpm. A sizable 5.8-liter airbox, featuring a tall design, maximizes intake efficiency while minimizing unwanted noise. Different heights in the left and right intake funnels contribute to smoothing out torque response, resulting in improved power across the rpm range. Fuel injectors are strategically positioned close to the intake ports, ensuring efficient combustion and a linear throttle response.

Further refinements include Denso stick-type ignition coils, long-reach spark plugs, and an optimized compression ratio, all working in harmony to contribute to increased performance, efficient cooling, and reduced electrical interference. The engine’s innovative design extends to a newly designed balancer shaft, lightweight flywheel, and an Assist & Slipper clutch, collectively offering a light lever feel and instilling confidence for all riders.

Building on the engine of the Ninja 400, the Ninja 500 motorcycle incorporates a 6.8mm longer stroke for increased power and a quicker feeling of acceleration. A new crankshaft, connecting rods, and pistons are introduced to suit the larger displacement, while the optimized compression ratio enhances overall engine efficiency. Notably, the top ring land of the aluminum pistons now features a hard alumite treatment, contributing to higher combustion pressure and further elevating the engine’s performance.

The combination of these advanced technologies and thoughtful design elements makes the engine of the Ninja 500 a standout feature, ensuring a powerful, responsive, and comfortable riding experience for all enthusiasts of this remarkable motorcycle.

2024 KAWASAKI KLX230 S AND KLX230SM ABS MOTORCYCLES – GET OUT AND PLAY

First introduced in 2020, the KLX230 motorcycle has been a trailblazer in the world of off-road fun, purpose-built for serious dirt enthusiasts. Both its engine and frame were meticulously designed for trail riding, earning it a devoted fan base with its brisk engine performance and sure-footed ability to conquer diverse terrains. For 2024, the KLX230 series returns with updates aimed at elevating performance and taking comfort to new heights.

At the heart of these new models is the 233cc fuel-injected, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine, offering strong low-to-mid-range response for enhanced off-road performance. The key update for 2024 lies in the chassis, specifically the revised rear subframe that allows for longer wheel travel and updated seat. This innovative design maintains ground clearance while reducing seat height, providing a comfortable reach to the ground and significantly enhancing off-road riding potential and overall comfort. Redundant.

The KLX230 S motorcycle features an updated dual-purpose ABS, allowing riders to disable both front and rear ABS according to their preference when venturing off-road. With revamped bodywork inspired by the KX motorcycle and new features like smartphone connectivity, the 2024 KLX230 S inspires confidence on any trail. The KLX230SM ABS shares many of the same new features, including new KX-inspired styling, smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, updated seat, and receives a new compact LED headlight that brings even more capability and riding enjoyment.

2024 KLX230 S HIGHLIGHTS

• 233cc Fuel-injected, air-cooled, four-stroke engine with electric start

• NEW Longer-travel suspension and ample ground clearance

• NEW ABS system with on/off function

• NEW Smartphone connectivity with RIDEOLOGY THE APP

• NEW KX-inspired styling

• NEW Updated seat with two-tone color

• Full-sized wheels

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The four-stroke air-cooled single-cylinder engine offers smooth, reliable and durable performance in a compact package. The engine has a bore and stroke of 67.0mm x 66.0mm, with a displacement of 233cc. The long-stroke offers robust low-mid range torque for smooth and easy performance. A simple SOHC two-valve design was chosen for its easy-to-use power character and reliability. A narrower intake port and 4mm smaller intake valve, now measuring 33mm, help contribute to increased low and mid-range performance, and revised ECU settings match the increased low to mid-range torque.

Fuel injection ensures consistent fuel delivery regardless of outside air temperature or elevation. It also enables the use of an electric starter, for easy starting at the push of a button, whether the engine is hot or cold, and contributes to clean emissions. The fuel injection system utilizes a 32mm throttle body, which delivers a precise response. A longer exhaust pipe length was selected to contribute to the engine’s low-mid range performance. To match the strong off-road image of the KX-inspired bodywork, the exhaust features a tapered silencer with an oval cross-section.

A smooth-shifting six-speed transmission covers a wide range of street-riding conditions and allows for more comfortable cruising on the highway, which is also effective when trail riding. A 45/14 final gear ratio was selected for an ideal balance for both road and trail riding.